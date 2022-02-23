Yogi Adityanath Made Children Sit In His Helicopter? Old Images Shared As Recent

The fourth phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 is going on. In this phase, votes will be cast for 59 assembly seats in 9 districts. Amidst this, a collage of UP CM Yogi Adityanath with some children is going viral on social media. In the first image, Yogi Adityanath can be seen with some children, while in the second image the children can be seen sitting in a helicopter. While sharing this collage, people on social media claimed that the image was taken during the recent public meeting in Rai Bareilly on Monday where CM Yogi met some children and made them sit in his helicopter.

Aditya Tiwari, a Journalist associated with Dainik Bhaskar shared this collage and wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "प्रचार के दौरान सीएम योगी से मिले बच्चे, बिठाया हवाई जहाज पर...आज मुख्यमंत्री योगी रायबरेली में चुनावी जनसभा में थे, सभा मे मौजूद कुछ बच्चों से बात की और उन्हें अपने हेलीकॉप्टर में बिठाया...ये बच्चे मुख्यमंत्री योगी को और उनके हेलीकॉप्टर को देखने आए थे."

[English Translation: During the campaign, the children met CM Yogi, sat on the plane...Today Chief Minister Yogi was in an election rally in Rae Bareli, talked to some children present in the meeting and made them sit in his helicopter. These children had come to see Chief Minister Yogi and his helicopter.]

A Facebook page named BJP Baduan shared this image with a caption that reads, "आज मुख्यमंत्री माननीय योगी आदित्यनाथ जी रायबरेली में चुनावी जनसभा में थे, सभा मे मौजूद कुछ बच्चों से बात की और उन्हें अपने हेलीकॉप्टर में बिठाया...ये बच्चे मुख्यमंत्री योगी को और उनके हेलीकॉप्टर को देखने आए थे। संस्कार स्वयं परिचय दे देते हैं इसीलिये #आएगी_बीजेपी_ही."

[English Translation: Today Chief Minister Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath ji was in election rally in Rae Bareli, talked to some children present in the meeting and made them sit in his helicopter...these children had come to see Chief Minister Yogi and his helicopter. Sacrament says it all. #aayega toh BJP hi]

This collage is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Claim:

Viral collage was taken during the recent public meeting in Rai Bareilly on Monday where CM Yogi met some children and made them sit in his helicopter.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral collage is from 2019.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and found a similar image was shared by the official handle of the CM office, Uttar Pradesh dated 17 February 2019. The caption of the tweet reads in Hindi, "गोरखपुर में बच्चों के बीच कुछ समय बिताते हुए माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री@myogiadityanath जी."

[English Translation: Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji spending some time with children in Gorakhpur.]

On searching more, we find several media reports dated back to 2019 in which similar images can be seen. According to the report of Hindustan dated 17 February 2019, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went to Gorakhpur to inspect the Pipraich sugar mill. After the inspection, CM Yogi met the children at the helipad. During this, Yogi made children sit in his helicopter. Children later said thanks to CM Yogi Adityanath. After this, the Chief Minister's chopper took off for Maharajganj. Dainik Bhaskar, News18 also reported the same.

We also searched for recent news which mentioned UP CM Yogi Adityanath met children during his visit to Rai Bareilly. We found a video report of ABP Ganga dated 22 February 2022 in which he can be seen with some children. However, ABP news also used old pictures along with the current video.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral collage claiming Yogi Adityanath met children during a public meeting in Rai Bareilly is not recent but from February 2019, It has nothing to do with Yogi's recent rally in Rai Bareilly. Hence, the viral claim is false.

