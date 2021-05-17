Fact Check: No, Yogi Adityanath Wasn't Stopped From Entering A Village By An Old Man

A video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team standing near a cot that seems like a barricade is viral on social media. Yogi Adityanath stands in front of a cot that is at the entrance of a lane. In the viral video, an old man can be seen speaking to Yogi Adityanath, who later is seen joining his hands and then leaving the place.

The video is viral with a claim that an old man blocked the entrance of the road of UP CM Adityanath with a cot during later's visit to Bijauli, Meerut. Netizens shared the video with a caption, "An old man in village Bijaouli, Merrut placed his cot (Khatia) at the entrance of the road and very firmly asked UP CM Aditynath "It's enough, we don't need you here". He didn't allow Aditynath to enter his village. Eventually, CM has to go back".

Just do it, we don't need you anymore. In Bijauli village of Meerut district, an old man stopped Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from standing in his street, evn after saying CM lac, the old man did not open the way and Yogi ji had to go back@HasibaAmin

Omveer Yadav, State President, Western UP Youth Congress, also tweeted the video.

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़-



बस करो अब हमें आपकी ज़रूरत नहीं है-



जनपद मेरठ के बिजौली गांव में एक बुजुर्ग ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को अपनी एक गली में खाट खड़ी कर जाने से रोक दिया मुख्यमंत्री जी के लाख कहने पर भी बुजुर्ग ने रास्ता नहीं खोला और योगी जी को वापस जाना पड़ा !! pic.twitter.com/PRTWFPTanF — Omveer Yadav (@OmveerYadavINC) May 16, 2021





Claim:

The viral video is of an old man putting a barricade (cot) to not allow UP CM Yogi Adityanath to enter his lane.

Fact check:

The Logical Indian did a fact-check and found the claim to be false.

Taking a hint from the viral caption, we searched with the keyword, 'Yogi Adityanath, Bijauli', and found the full video of it, which was uploaded by a YouTube channel, Falcon Speed News on May 16, 2021. The video's title mentioned that Yogi had visited Bijauli, Meerut, to inspect an oxygen plant.

In the full version of the video, Yogi Adityanath can be heard saying, "Stay careful, wear masks and old people should not go out of their homes. Ok, take care, and please wear a mask, everyone." There is no retaliation heard, and also, in the full video, one can hear people hailing Adityanath; this part of the video is edited in the viral video.

An article was aso published by Dainik Jagran on May 17, 2021. According to the article, Yogi Adityanath went to the residence of a BJP worker in Bijauli village to ask about his well-being. The people of the village were charmed by his presence. The story further said that Yogi Adityanath, while leaving the residence of a BJP worker, noticed that an old man in the adjacent street was not wearing a face mask, so he requested him to wear it. The old man instantly accepted Yogi Adityanath's words and wore the mask. The article does not speak about an old man asking Yogi Adityanath to leave.

Meerut Police also replied to one of the viral tweets and said that the claim is false. Meerut Police tweeted, "Your social media post is not based on fact and comes under the category of misleading and hoax. The respected Chief Minister went to meet the family of the covid patient in the containment zone and ask about his well-being. The family was asked about how the doctor was treating them and if they were being given medicines, in response to which the family showed satisfaction. After this, other villagers also hailed CM. He also visited the Primary Health Centre of the village and interacted with the Rapid Response Team and Gram Panchayat members. He also visited the Bijauli oxygen plant, gave necessary instructions, and left. As it is a containment zone hence, there is a cot, and ropes are tied. So please do not spread fake news as legal actions will be taken."

Hence, the claim being made is false.



