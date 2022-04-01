Did Yogi Adityanath Appeal To Boycott Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Pathan? Old Video Viral With False Claim

A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticizing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Yogi Adityanath is saying that Shah Rukh Khan is raising anti-national voices and he should realize that if the majority community (Hindu) of the country boycotts his films, then he will come on the road like other Muslims. He also said that there is no difference in the language of Shah Rukh Khan and terrorist Hafiz Saeed. While sharing this clip, people on social media claimed that Yogi Adityanath has appealed to boycott Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan.

A Twitter user shared this clip and wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी का ऐलान शाहरुख की जेहादी मूवी 'पठान' का करे बहिष्कार| शाहरुख खान की 'पठान' मूवी ना देखने के लिए बाबा जी का संदेश| ध्यान से सुने लास्ट तक सुने."

[English Translation: Honorable Chief Minister announces boycott of Shah Rukh's jihadi movie 'Pathan'. Babaji's message is for not watching Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' movie. Listen carefully till the last.]

Another user wrote, "शाहरुख खान की पठान मूवी ना देखने के लिए बाबा जी का संदेश. ध्यान से सुने लास्ट तक सुने."



[English Translation: Baba Ji's message for not watching Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan movie. Listen carefully till the last.]

This video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Yogi Adityanath appealed to boycott Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2015.

On observing the video, we saw the logo of the news agency ANI. Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the video in a tweet done by ANI dated 04 November 2015. Here is, one can see similar footage as seen in the viral video. The tweet's caption reads, "BJP leader Yogi Adityanath's statement on Shah Rukh Khan."

BJP leader Yogi Adityanath's statement on Shah Rukh Khan. pic.twitter.com/n0QuuQsZG5 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2015

On searching more, we found the extended version of the viral video on the official YouTube handle of ANI, dated 04 November 2015. The title of the video reads, "Adityanath compares Shahrukh to Hafiz Saeed."

On searching the context of the video, we found that in the year 2015, a controversy arose due to a statement made by Shah Rukh Khan on intolerance. Shah Rukh said that intolerance is increasing in India, and later, he clarified that his statement has been misrepresented. After this statement of Shah Rukh, many BJP leaders, including Yogi Adityanath, targeted him and compared him with Hafiz Saeed.

Our investigation shows that the viral video of Yogi Adityanath criticizing Shah Rukh Khan and comparing him with Hafiz Sayeed is not recent but from 2015. It is being falsely claimed that Yogi Adityanath has asked to boycott Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathan'. Also, Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathan' will be released in 2023. Hence, the viral claim is false.

