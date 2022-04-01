All section
Did Yogi Adityanath Appeal To Boycott Shah Rukh Khans Movie Pathan? Old Video Viral With False Claim

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Yogi Adityanath Appeal To Boycott Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Pathan? Old Video Viral With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  1 April 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this clip, people on social media claimed that Yogi Adityanath has appealed to boycott Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim.

A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticizing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Yogi Adityanath is saying that Shah Rukh Khan is raising anti-national voices and he should realize that if the majority community (Hindu) of the country boycotts his films, then he will come on the road like other Muslims. He also said that there is no difference in the language of Shah Rukh Khan and terrorist Hafiz Saeed. While sharing this clip, people on social media claimed that Yogi Adityanath has appealed to boycott Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan.

A Twitter user shared this clip and wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी का ऐलान शाहरुख की जेहादी मूवी 'पठान' का करे बहिष्कार| शाहरुख खान की 'पठान' मूवी ना देखने के लिए बाबा जी का संदेश| ध्यान से सुने लास्ट तक सुने."

[English Translation: Honorable Chief Minister announces boycott of Shah Rukh's jihadi movie 'Pathan'. Babaji's message is for not watching Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' movie. Listen carefully till the last.]

Another user wrote, "शाहरुख खान की पठान मूवी ना देखने के लिए बाबा जी का संदेश. ध्यान से सुने लास्ट तक सुने."

[English Translation: Baba Ji's message for not watching Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan movie. Listen carefully till the last.]

This video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Yogi Adityanath appealed to boycott Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2015.

On observing the video, we saw the logo of the news agency ANI. Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the video in a tweet done by ANI dated 04 November 2015. Here is, one can see similar footage as seen in the viral video. The tweet's caption reads, "BJP leader Yogi Adityanath's statement on Shah Rukh Khan."

On searching more, we found the extended version of the viral video on the official YouTube handle of ANI, dated 04 November 2015. The title of the video reads, "Adityanath compares Shahrukh to Hafiz Saeed."

On searching the context of the video, we found that in the year 2015, a controversy arose due to a statement made by Shah Rukh Khan on intolerance. Shah Rukh said that intolerance is increasing in India, and later, he clarified that his statement has been misrepresented. After this statement of Shah Rukh, many BJP leaders, including Yogi Adityanath, targeted him and compared him with Hafiz Saeed.

Image Credit: India Today

Our investigation shows that the viral video of Yogi Adityanath criticizing Shah Rukh Khan and comparing him with Hafiz Sayeed is not recent but from 2015. It is being falsely claimed that Yogi Adityanath has asked to boycott Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathan'. Also, Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathan' will be released in 2023. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did CM Yogi Adityanath Apply Ashes Of A Dead Soldier On His Forehead? No, Video Viral With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Yogi Aditynath 
Uttar Pradesh 
Shahrukh Khan 
Movie 
Pathan 
old video 
False Claim 

