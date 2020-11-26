Fact Check: No, The Viral Video Is Not Of PM Modi Doing Yoga In His Young Days

A video of a man doing yoga has gone viral on social media with the claim that the man in the video is PM Narendra Modi in his young days.

The video is being shared with the caption, "मोदी जी का यह योगी रूप आपने कभी नही देखा होगा।" (which translates in English as, "You wouldn't have ever seen this yogi form of Modi ji"). The video is being widely shared on Twitter.



The video is also being shared on Facebook.







Claim:



The viral video shows PM Modi doing yoga in his young days.

Fact:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search of a screengrab from the video using InVid tool and found an article published on a website, YogaEasy. The article had the same image. The article spoke about the forefather of modern yoga, T. Krishnamacharya.





On searching for T. Krishnamacharya video on YouTube, we found a video published on YouTube channel, Tom Martin. We compared screengrab of both the videos and found them to be same. The caption of the video mentioned about BKS Iyengar, student of T. Krishnamacharya.





We also found the same video was published on a Portuguese website ESYSP. The article said that video is of BKS Iyengar when he was 19-year-old. The video was recorded in 1938.





The photo of BKS Iyengar in his young days can be seen here. The photo resembles the person in the video.





Hence, the yogi in the video is BKS Iyengar, a world popular yoga guru and not Narendra Modi.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

