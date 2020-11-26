Fact Check

Fact Check: No, The Viral Video Is Not Of PM Modi Doing Yoga In His Young Days

A 1938 video of yoga guru BKS Iyengar is viral with the false claim that it is of PM Modi doing yoga in his young days. The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   26 Nov 2020 12:02 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Fact Check: No, The Viral Video Is Not Of PM Modi Doing Yoga In His Young Days

A video of a man doing yoga has gone viral on social media with the claim that the man in the video is PM Narendra Modi in his young days.

The video is being shared with the caption, "मोदी जी का यह योगी रूप आपने कभी नही देखा होगा।" (which translates in English as, "You wouldn't have ever seen this yogi form of Modi ji"). The video is being widely shared on Twitter.


The video is also being shared on Facebook.


Claim:

The viral video shows PM Modi doing yoga in his young days.

Fact:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search of a screengrab from the video using InVid tool and found an article published on a website, YogaEasy. The article had the same image. The article spoke about the forefather of modern yoga, T. Krishnamacharya.


On searching for T. Krishnamacharya video on YouTube, we found a video published on YouTube channel, Tom Martin. We compared screengrab of both the videos and found them to be same. The caption of the video mentioned about BKS Iyengar, student of T. Krishnamacharya.


We also found the same video was published on a Portuguese website ESYSP. The article said that video is of BKS Iyengar when he was 19-year-old. The video was recorded in 1938.


The photo of BKS Iyengar in his young days can be seen here. The photo resembles the person in the video.


Hence, the yogi in the video is BKS Iyengar, a world popular yoga guru and not Narendra Modi.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming To Be BBC Footage Of Savarkar's Time In Jail Is Of A Movie

Claim Review :  The man who is doing yoga in the viral video is Narendra Modi.
Claimed By :  Social media
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian