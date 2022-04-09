Women Of Hindu Family Were Attacked With Rod By Muslims In Mirzapur? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim

A disturbing visual showing a group of men attacking women is going viral on social media. In this 30-second-long video, a man can be seen attacking women with a rod and some women fighting amongst themselves. Later the same man can be seen attacking the man who was making the video. While sharing it, it is being claimed that a Hindu family were attacked with a rod by a Muslim family in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh for refusing to throw garbage in front of their house.

Sagar Kumar, journalist associated with Sudharshan News, shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "मिर्जापुर के कटरा थाना क्षेत्र में अब्दुल ने कचरा फेंकने को मना करने पर हिंदू परिवार की महिलाओं के ऊपर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया वीडियो में साफ तौर पर देखा जा सकता है कि किस निर्दयता से अब्दुल महिलाओं की जान लेने पर आमादा हैं."

[English Translation: In the Katra police station area of Mirzapur, Abdul made a deadly attack on the women of a Hindu family for refusing to throw garbage. It can be clearly seen in the video that with what cruelty Abdul is intent to kill women.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language.]

Another user wrote, "जब अब्दुल का मानसिक संतुलन बिगड़ता है तो फिल्मों में वो तिरंगा ले कर जयहिंद के नारे लगता है, वास्तव में हथियार ले कर काफिर हिन्दू को मारता है। गौरखक्ष पीठ के बाद मिर्जापुर के अब्दुल को उसके हिंदू पड़ोसी ने घर के सामने कचरा फेंकने से रोका तो देखिए अब्दुल ओर उसकी बीबी ने क्या किया."

[English Translation: When Abdul's mental balance deteriorates, in films he shouts Jaihind with the tricolour, however, in reality, he kills a Kafir Hindu with a weapon. After Gaurakhaksha Peeth, Abdul of Mirzapur was stopped by his Hindu neighbour from throwing garbage in front of the house, then see what Abdul and his wife did.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Women of a Hindu family were attacked with a rod by a Muslim in Mirzapur, UP.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Both the attackers and victims are from the Muslim community.

We searched on the internet for media reports related to the incident using specific keywords. It led us to a report of Dainik Bhaskar dated January 2022 in which the same footage can be seen. According to the report, the viral incident is from Mirzapur and the victim was identified as Nasreen Begum. The name suggests that the victim was from the Muslim community.

According to the report, Nasreen Begum and her two daughters were beaten up by the youth with a rod and hammer. The case is of Takiya Danu Shah locality of the Katra Kotwali area. The victim Nasreen Begum told that her house is being built under the Prime Minister's Scheme. She has taken refuge in a madrasa along with her five daughters. On Sunday, she was coming down the stairs of the madrasa when she asked the woman sitting on the way to leave on which the woman got angry. Hearing the woman's voice, two youths came and started beating Nasreen and her two daughters. According to another report of ETV Bharat, Police challaned three people under section 151.

On searching more, we found a tweet related to the viral video on the official Twitter account of Mirzapur Police in which they refuted the viral claim. Mirzapur Police has tweeted adding the statement of the Additional Superintendent of Police. According to the police, the viral incident is from Mirzapur dated January 16, 2022. There was a dispute between two parties of the same community over the throwing of garbage. As police, no communal angle is involved in this case.

Our investigation shows that the claim of Hindu women were attacked with a rod by a Muslim family in Mirzapur, UP is false. According to Mirzapur Police and other reports, both the victims and assailants belong to the Muslim community. No communal angle was involved in it. Hence, the viral claim is false.





