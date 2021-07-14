BJP Leaders Share Old Pictures Of Attack On Woman In UP Targeting Samajwadi Party

A set of three pictures showing a woman bleeding from her head are being shared on social media. In the first picture, the woman is pointing at something; in the second picture, she is surrounded by men holding sticks in their hands; while in the third picture, she is accompanied by a few policemen. A child can also be spotted crying beside the woman.

The photos are claimed to be of an incident in 2016 in the Mainpuri district of UP. It is alleged that a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had beaten up this woman but, due to pressure from the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, no arrests were made against the accused.

BJP leader Priyanka Singh Rawat shared the images on her Twitter handle on 9 July.

2016 में ये था समाजवादी पार्टी का गुंडाराज…

घटना मैनपुरी ज़िले की है बीच सड़क पर समाजवादी पार्टी नेता ने लड़की को पीटा था और पुलिस तमाशबीन बनी रही थी।मुख्यमंत्री श्री अखिलेश यादव के दबाव से इस गुंडे की गिरफ्तारी नही हुई थी।

जिनके घर खुद शीशे के हो दूसरो पर पत्थर नहीं फेंका करते। pic.twitter.com/Snz0adgh3t — Priyanka Singh Rawat (@priyankaMP_BBK) July 9, 2021

Archana Pandey, BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Chhibramau in Kannauj district, shared the images with the same claim.

These images are widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.

Claim:

The viral pictures are of a woman beaten up by an SP leader in 2016.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A simple reverse image search led us to various news articles with the same photo covering the incident in 2016. The incident took place on 19 Dec 2016 in the Kishani village of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an Indian Express report of 21 Dec 2016, a couple was moving in a crowded Kishani village market when some men tried molesting her. One of the men tried to pull the woman's dupatta and groped her. When the woman resisted, she was hit on the head by a stick in the middle of the market. The husband was also attacked. The couple's daughter was a witness to the entire incident.

According to an NDTV report of 22 Dec 2016, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the main accused, Anand Yadav, and the search for the rest of the two unknown accused was on.

News agency ANI also posted the update of the incident on Twitter on 22 Dec 2016. They captioned, "Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up allegedly for resisting molestation in Mainpuri, police say culprit has been arrested (19/12/16)."

Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up allegedly for resisting molestation in Mainpuri, police say culprit has been arrested (19/12/16) pic.twitter.com/kOcgaTHWGN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2016

It is noteworthy that none of the media reports suggested that the accused had any political connection, and also, none of the news reports established that there was any political pressure on the investigation of this incident.

Therefore, we can conclude that these pictures are being shared by BJP supporters, falsely claiming the accused to be SP supporters.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Morphed Image Of AAP's Gujarat Billboard Shared With A Communal Spin