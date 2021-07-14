Fact Check

BJP Leaders Share Old Pictures Of Attack On Woman In UP Targeting Samajwadi Party

Old pictures of a 2016 incident are being shared falsely claiming that an SP leader had beaten up a woman and police didn't act against the accused.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   14 July 2021 10:31 AM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
BJP Leaders Share Old Pictures Of Attack On Woman In UP Targeting Samajwadi Party

Image Credit: Twitter

A set of three pictures showing a woman bleeding from her head are being shared on social media. In the first picture, the woman is pointing at something; in the second picture, she is surrounded by men holding sticks in their hands; while in the third picture, she is accompanied by a few policemen. A child can also be spotted crying beside the woman.

The photos are claimed to be of an incident in 2016 in the Mainpuri district of UP. It is alleged that a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had beaten up this woman but, due to pressure from the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, no arrests were made against the accused.

BJP leader Priyanka Singh Rawat shared the images on her Twitter handle on 9 July.

Archana Pandey, BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Chhibramau in Kannauj district, shared the images with the same claim.

These images are widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

The viral pictures are of a woman beaten up by an SP leader in 2016.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A simple reverse image search led us to various news articles with the same photo covering the incident in 2016. The incident took place on 19 Dec 2016 in the Kishani village of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an Indian Express report of 21 Dec 2016, a couple was moving in a crowded Kishani village market when some men tried molesting her. One of the men tried to pull the woman's dupatta and groped her. When the woman resisted, she was hit on the head by a stick in the middle of the market. The husband was also attacked. The couple's daughter was a witness to the entire incident.

According to an NDTV report of 22 Dec 2016, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the main accused, Anand Yadav, and the search for the rest of the two unknown accused was on.

News agency ANI also posted the update of the incident on Twitter on 22 Dec 2016. They captioned, "Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up allegedly for resisting molestation in Mainpuri, police say culprit has been arrested (19/12/16)."

It is noteworthy that none of the media reports suggested that the accused had any political connection, and also, none of the news reports established that there was any political pressure on the investigation of this incident.

Therefore, we can conclude that these pictures are being shared by BJP supporters, falsely claiming the accused to be SP supporters.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Morphed Image Of AAP's Gujarat Billboard Shared With A Communal Spin

Claim Review :  The viral pictures are of a woman beaten up by an SP leader in 2016.
Claimed By :  Social Media Post
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian