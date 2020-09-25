Fact Check: Domestic Violence Case From Bangladesh Passed Off As 'Love Jihad' In India

A set of photographs of a woman is being circulated on social media with the claim that she is the latest "victim" of "love jihad" in Kerala.



The pictures include one from her wedding apparently. In another photo, the woman can be seen covered in bruises on her face and back. "One more girl became a victim of love jihad in Kerala. Every girl initially says her lover is not like other Muslims. But when their eyes finally open, they are either murdered and stuffed in a suitcase, or sold to a brothel, or become a baby-producing machine (Translated to English)" reads the caption of one such post.





The post has been shared extensively on Facebook and Twitter.







केरल में फिर एक लड़की #लव_जिहाद की शिकार

हर लड़की शुरू में कहती है मेरा अब्दुल दूसरे मुसलमानों जैसा नही है,बहुत नेक है लेकिन जब आंखें खुलती हैं तब लड़कियों के अंजाम होते हैं या तो सूटकेस में दफन मिलती है या कोठे पर, या बच्चा पैदा करने वाली मशीन बन जाती है pic.twitter.com/pFWofwvOf6 — Mitesh Patel (@MiteshPatel1411) July 29, 2020

Woman in the viral pictures is a victim of love jihad in Kerala. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search led to a report on Dhaka Tribune which was published on June 26, 2020. The report carried the viral wedding photograph of the woman. The report identified the woman as Sumaiya Hasan, a housewife in Dhaka. She was tortured by her husband Jahid Hasan and her in-laws over dowry. Jahid was taken into custody after the incident came into light.





Reportedly, Sumaiya and Jahid had met on Facebook five years ago and later got married. She had earlier filed a complaint against her husband for domestic violence.



She had written about her ordeal in a Facebook post where she had posted six pictures showing bruises on her body. This post was later taken down. In another post by here dated June 27, she wrote that she has reconciled with her husband, considering the future of their eight-month-old daughter. She added that no case was filed against her husband.

Another photo from her wedding was found in her Facebook profile, which confirmed that it was indeed her in the viral photo.