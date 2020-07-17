Fact Check: Fake Job Listing Attributed To World Health Organisation Goes Viral

A message is doing the rounds which claim that the World Health Organization (WHO) is offering a remote working opportunity to people. The posts making this claim also say that this job doesn't require experience. One only needs to work for 2-3 hours and earn 5$ to 100$.



"JOB AT WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION, Help us fight CORONAVIRUS by working from home – No experience required SMS sending JOB, *Work 2-3 hours daily on mobile*, *and earn $5-$100 daily* Click Here And Apply Now. Vacancy till 31st July, 2020," reads the caption of one such post.

*JOB AT WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION* Help us fight CORONAVIRUS by working from home - No experience required SMS sending...

"We've noticed a fake job advert making rounds on social media. We request the general public to disregard it because it's FAKE," they wrote.

No such job listing could be found on the WHO website or on their social media handles.

WHO has posted a remote job opening for which no job experience is required.

The claim has been shared several times on Facebook .

We've noticed a fake job advert making rounds on social media. We request the general public to disregard it because it's FAKE❗️ All job opportunities at WHO are posted on who.int

On clicking the link attached with the viral post, and following the directions of the website, the text reads, "Share this news with your friends so they can also get this job offer. You need to share this with at least 14 WhatsApp friends or groups to get this job offer."



Further, WHO has advised people to "beware of criminals" pretending to represent the organisation.

"Hackers and cyber scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic by sending fraudulent email and WhatsApp messages that attempt to trick you into clicking on malicious links or opening attachments," the website reads.

"These actions can reveal your user name and password, which can be used to steal money or sensitive information," it added.

The WHO has clearly mentioned that it will:

(1) never ask for your username or password to access safety information

(2) never email attachments you didn't ask for

(3) never charge money to apply for a job, register for a conference, or reserve a hotel

(4) never conduct lotteries or offer prizes, grants, certificates or funding through email.

What To Do If You Come Across Suspicious Content Online?

According to WHO, suspicious email messages attempt to take advantage of the COVID-19 emergency. This fraudulent action is called phishing.

Criminals can install malware or steal sensitive information, in this manner.

The WHO has recommended the following steps to counter such scams:

(1) Check their email address.



Make sure the sender has an email address such as 'person@who.int'



If there is anything other than 'who.int' after the '@' symbol, this sender is not from WHO. For example, WHO does not send email from addresses ending in '@who.com', '@who.org' or '@who-safety.org'



The organization has implemented a new email security control called Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) to significantly diminish this type of impersonation.



(2) Check the link before you click.



Make sure the link starts with 'https://www.who.int'.





(3) Be careful when providing personal information.





Always consider why someone wants your information and if it is appropriate. There is no reason someone would need your username & password to access public information.



(3) Do not rush or feel under pressure.



Cybercriminals use emergencies such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic to get people to make decisions quickly. Always take time to think about a request for your personal information, and whether the request is appropriate.



(4) If you gave sensitive information, don't panic.



If you believe you have given data such as your username or passwords to cybercriminals, immediately change your credentials on each site where you have used them.



(5) If you see a scam, report it.

You can report here.

