Fact Check: Did WHO Say That Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases 'Rarely' Spread The Infection?

A video which shows Maria Van Kerkhove, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and COVID-19 Technical Lead at World Health Organisation giving a press briefing has gone viral with the claim that the organisation has said that 'Asymptomatic patients need no isolation'.

"From the data we have, it seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a second individual," Maria Van Kerkhove is heard saying in the viral clip which seems to be a part of a WHO briefing.

WHO stated that asymptomatic COVID-19 cases rarely spread the disease. Fact Check: The video saying asymptomatic cases rarely spread coronavirus is true but later WHO retracted its statement and issued a clarification. According to an Indian Express report, Maria Van Kerkhove had said on June 8: "We have a number of reports coming from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing. They are following asymptomatic cases, they are following contacts and they are not finding secondary transmission onwards. It is very rare. Much of that is not published in the literature." The following day on June 9, following a media uproar she clarified during a live session that while 6-41% of COVID infected people may not show symptoms, many of them may transmit the disease. The organisation stated that "modelling studies have put the extent of asymptomatic transmission to about 40%". "There have been two-three studies that followed asymptomatic cases over time and looked at all contacts and came to the conclusion that there was no spread but that is a very small subset of studies. In trying to articulate what we know, I used the words 'very rare' and there was a misunderstanding… what I didn't report yesterday because this is a major unknown is that there are some modelling studies that estimate that 40% transmission may be due to asymptomatic models. It is a modelling study so I didn't include in my answer yesterday," she said. Van Kerkhove added that her initial statements were based on unpublished contact-tracing data collected by some WHO member countries. Expert's Opinion Dr Anthony Fauci, physician and immunologist who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, stated the WHO's statement on asymptomatic spread "was not correct". Fauci said in the the "ABC News" programme "Good Morning America", that evidence shows 25-45 per cent of infected people do not likely have symptoms. "And we know from epidemiological studies they can transmit to someone who is uninfected even when they're without symptoms," added Fauci. "So to make a statement to say that's a rare event was not correct," he further said. Further, Ashish K Jha, director of Harvard Global Health Institute took to Twitter to respond to the statement by WHO. "Asymptomatic spread is Achille's heel of this outbreak," he wrote.

