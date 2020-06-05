Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Protesters Storm The White House Against George Floyd's Death?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Protestors broke into the White House amid protest against the death of George Floyd.

Fact Check: Did Protesters Storm The White House Against George Floyd

Image credit: Ethan/Twitter

Protestors continue to throng the streets across the USA in the wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd died after being pinned to the ground by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2020. Footage shot by witnesses showed a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd's neck.

Floyd's death, which was ruled a homicide on June 1 by a county medical examiner and by an independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family, sparked nationwide outrage.

Videos and images of protests and rioting have emerged on social media following the incident.

In light of this, a video is being circulated which shows a crowd gathered outside a white building. Some are also seen smashing glass panes of the white building which has white pillars at the entrance. The building also has a dome-like structure on the top, the US flag can be seen fluttering.

Below is a screenshot from the viral video which shows the entire building.


Viral social media posts claim that protesters broke into White House, the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States. It is located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, D.C.

"First time In History- Protestors Broke into the White House for the First Time in American USA History," reads the caption of one such post.

Another post with similar claims has been retweeted over 17,000 times.


Claim:

Protestors Broke into the White House amid protest against the death of George Floyd.

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading.

Video Is From Ohio Statehouse

A reverse image search led to posts where it is claimed that the video was shot at the Ohio Statehouse.


A similar video was also carried by Fox8, an American news website, on May 29. The article states that the protest occurred in the statehouse in Ohio's Columbus on May 29 after George Floyd's death.

Further, another report by Columbus-based news website NBC4i also shows a similar video.

Below is the video from the incident.

Comparison

Below is a screenshot from the viral video.


Below is an actual photo of the Ohio Statehouse.




Therefore, the protest in the viral video occurred at the Ohio Statehouse and not the White House.

However, there were reports which claimed that a historic St John's church near White House has been vandalised and set on fire as protests over the death of George Floyd resulted in rioting and multiple fires across US cities.

Also Read: Fact Check: No, US City Atlanta Did Not Deploy Child Militia Amid Protests Over George Floyd's Death

Claim Review :  Protestors Broke into the White House amid protest against the death of George Floyd
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  Misleading
