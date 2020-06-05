Fact Check: Did Protesters Storm The White House Against George Floyd's Death?

Protestors continue to throng the streets across the USA in the wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd died after being pinned to the ground by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2020. Footage shot by witnesses showed a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd's neck.



Floyd's death, which was ruled a homicide on June 1 by a county medical examiner and by an independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family, sparked nationwide outrage. Videos and images of protests and rioting have emerged on social media following the incident. In light of this, a video is being circulated which shows a crowd gathered outside a white building. Some are also seen smashing glass panes of the white building which has white pillars at the entrance. The building also has a dome-like structure on the top, the US flag can be seen fluttering.

Below is a screenshot from the viral video which shows the entire building.







Viral social media posts claim that protesters broke into White House, the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States. It is located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, D.C.



"First time In History- Protestors Broke into the White House for the First Time in American USA History," reads the caption of one such post.

Another post with similar claims has been retweeted over 17,000 times.



THEY GOT INTO THE WHITE HOUSE WTF pic.twitter.com/I3SpPQJAL4 — ethan (@erubsss) May 30, 2020





Claim:

Protestors Broke into the White House amid protest against the death of George Floyd. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. Video Is From Ohio Statehouse A reverse image search led to posts where it is claimed that the video was shot at the Ohio Statehouse.

CLARIFIED — THIS FOOTAGE IS FROM LAST NIGHT— Ohio state house:

Protest at White House getting heated at the moment, secret service still has the barricades under control for the time being. — AS-Source News (@ASB_Breaking) May 30, 2020





More of the damage left behind by tonight's demonstrations downtown. Police are still out around downtown. Crowds also smaller but still around in places. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/QO7U0pin4B — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

A similar video was also carried by Fox8, an American news website, on May 29. The article states that the protest occurred in the statehouse in Ohio's Columbus on May 29 after George Floyd's death. Further, another report by Columbus-based news website NBC4i also shows a similar video. Below is the video from the incident.

Comparison Below is a screenshot from the viral video.





Below is an actual photo of the Ohio Statehouse.













Therefore, the protest in the viral video occurred at the Ohio Statehouse and not the White House.

