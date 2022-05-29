WhatsApp Forward About India Still Being Under British Rule Through Laws Is Fake

A message has gone viral on WhatsApp with claims that India still pays money to Britain, and is still under British rule through laws. It also claims that India hasn't achieved complete freedom.

There is no graphic attached to the text. It reads: "क्या हम जानते है,, कि हमारे देश से 10 अरब रुपये पेंशन प्रतिवर्ष महारानी एलिजावेथ को जाती है ?? आखिर वो कौन सा गोपनीय समझौता है,, जिसका खुलासा आज तक नहीं किया गया है ?? आखिर कौन ऐसा गोपनीय समझौता है,, जिसके तहत प्रति वर्ष 30 हजार टन गौ-मांस ब्रिटेन को दिया जाता है ?? भारतीय संविधान के अनुच्छेदों 366,, 371,, 372 व 395 में परिवर्तन की क्षमता भारत की संसद, प्रधानमंत्री यंहा तक कि भारत के राष्ट्रपति के पास भी नहीं है ?? हमारे मन में कभी यह सवाल क्यों नहीं आया,, कि__भारत,, जापान,, चीन,, रशिया, इन देशों में तो भारत अपना एंबेसडर 【राजदूत】 नियुक्त करता है,, लेकिन श्रीलंका, पाकिस्तान, कनाडा, आस्ट्रेलिया इन देशों में हाई कमिश्नर (उच्चयुक्त) नियुक्त करता है,, आखिर क्यों ?? आखिर भारत समेत 54 देशों को कॉमनवेल्थ कंट्री के नाम से क्यों जाना जाता है, इंडिपेंडेंस नेशन के नाम से क्यों नही ?? कॉमनवेल्थ का अर्थ होता है__ सयुंक्त सम्पति, क्या आपको पता है ब्रिटिश नैशनैलिटी अधिनियम 1948 के अन्तर्गत__

हर भारतीय,, आस्ट्रेलियाई,, कनाडियन,, चाहे हिन्दू हो,, मुसलमान हो,, इसाई हो , बोद्ध हो अथवा सिक्ख ही क्यों न हो,, ब्रिटेन की प्रजा है ?? क्या अभी भी हम क्वीन एलिजाबेथ के ग़ुलाम है ?? हमे ये भी पता रहना चाहिए कि Transfer of Power Agreement जो कि लगभग 4000 पेजों में बनाया गया था,, और जिसे अगले 50 वर्षों हेतु सार्वजनिक न करने का नियम सत्ता के एवज़ में आनन-फानन में लागू करवाया ! सन् 1997 में इस Agreement को सार्वजनिक होने से बचाने हेतु समय से पहले ही तत्कालीन प्रधानमन्त्री इन्द्र कुमार गुजराल ने इसकी अवधि सोनिया गाँधी के आदेशानुसार और बढ़ा दी,, और यह 2024 तक पुन: सार्वजनिक होने से बची हुई है ! क्या ये साल 2024 में भी सर्वाजनिक हो पायेगी ?? अभी भी शक है,, भारत मे जो भी नेता मजबूत हुए है,, उसकी हत्या एक रहस्य बनकर रह जाती हैं ?? हमारी स्वतंत्रता भी एक रहस्य बनकर रह गई हैं !!

[Translation: Do we know that 10 billion rupees pension from our country goes to Queen Elizabeth every year?? After all, what is that secret agreement, which has not been disclosed till date?? After all, what is such a secret agreement, under which 30 thousand tonnes of beef is given to Britain every year?? The President of India does not even have the ability to change the Articles 366, 371, 372 and 395 of the Indian Constitution, even the Parliament of India, the Prime Minister. Have you never questioned why India appoints Ambassadors in countries like Japan, China, Russia, but Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Canada, Australia appoint High Commissioners (High Commissioner) in these countries, why is that??? After all, why 54 countries, including India, are known as Commonwealth Countries, and why not as Independent Nations? (Commonwealth means joint property) Do you know that under the British Nationality Act 1948, every Indian, Australian, Canadian, whether Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist or Sikh, is a British subject?? Are we still enslaved by Queen Elizabeth??

Transfer of Power Agreement. It was made in about 4000 pages and the rule of not going public for the next 50 years was also implemented. In 1997, the then Prime Minister Indra Kumar Gujral extended it further to save the agreement from going public, and it remained public until 2019. Will it be public next year too ?? Do you still doubt that the murder of any leader who became strong in India remained a mystery? Your freedom has also remained a mystery??]

It is being circulated in WhatsApp groups, and on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

India still pays money to Britain and is still under British rule through laws.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified this claim and found the WhatsApp forward to be false.

We conducted a keyword search to start, and found no report, official records or by media, about India paying any sum of money to Britain.

Beef Exports

Coming to the export of beef, it has been on the rise though it is prohibited in India and despite the increased cow vigilance in the country. India exports carabeef, or buffalo meat to many countries, not just to Britain, and exports have been valued at $3.17 billion in 2020-21, according to Money Control. After that we went through multiple reports and documents, we found out that there was no secret agreement and that these exports have been going on since a long time.





Amendment Of Constitutional Articles

The right to amend any Article in the Indian constitution lies only with the Parliament, and not with the President or Prime Minister. The amendment can only begin initiation through an introduction of a Bill in any of the two Houses of Parliament, and this applies to all Articles, without exception. Articles 366, 371, 372, and 395 are provisions of Scheduled Tribes, Special Provisions given to certain States, Continuance in force of existing laws, and the Repeals of Government of India Act 1935 and Indian Independence Act 1947 respectively, which hold no actual relevance to the claim, except for making a prejudiced addition to it.

Commonwealth Countries

Commonwealth countries are simply those that have had history with the British empire, either as colonies or territories. Any country can apply to be a part of the Commonwealth too. These countries have agreed that they were all equal members under the British Empire during its reign, but now the United Kingdom does not rule over them. It is simply a decision by a country to promote peace and harmony by being on good terms with other countries of the Commonwealth.

The term 'High Commissioner' is used for a diplomat or ambassador in a fellow Commonwealth country like Australia or Canada. The term 'Ambassador' is used for a diplomat that represents their home country in an international country, like India in Japan, China, or Russia.



British Nationality Act, 1981

Additionally, the British Nationality Act 1948 was amended in 1981, which reclassified the general Citizenship of the United Kingdom and Colonies (CUKC), to British citizenship, British Overseas citizenship, and British Dependent Territories citizenship, none of which include Indians, Australians, or Canadians as actual subjects, but as Commonwealth citizens.

The Transfer of Power agreement has been declassified and can be found in the British Library, and the library handled by the Government of India. The digital version can be found here.



The Logical Indian fact Check Team has found the viral WhatsApp claim to be false. India is an independent country, with no allegiance to the British monarchy. It handles its own economy and exports, and has complete freedom due to its own Constitution.

