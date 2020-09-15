Fact Check: Is The Government Recording Your Calls?

A WhatsApp message is being circulated on social media with the claim that the Government of India is monitoring all forms of communications, both online and telephonic. The message asks the readers to refrain from forwarding messages related to politics or religion.

कल से नये communication नियम लागु होने वाले है :-

1.सभी call recording होंगे

2.सभी call recording saved होंगे

3.Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, और सभी Social media सभी monitored होंगे

4.जो ये नहीं जानते उन सभी को… https://t.co/AhjbOjUGc2 — Kusum Kailash Choukikar (@KusumKailash) April 7, 2020







*👍विशेष सूचना* 👍

कल से नये *communication* नियम *लागु* होने वाले है :-*******



*1* .सभी call recording होंगे

*2* .सभी call recording saved होंगे

*3* .Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, और सभी Social media सभी monitored होंगे

*4* .जो ये नहीं जानते उन सभी को इत्तला ( — skywalker (@prat59) April 14, 2020



From tomorrow onwards there are new communication regulations.



All calls are recorded



All phone call recordings saved



WhatsApp is monitored



Twitter is monitored



Facebook is monitored



All social media and forums are monitored



Inform those who do not know. — THE GODFATHER 🇪🇬 (@thegodfathereg) July 16, 2020



From tomorrow onwards there are new communication regulations.



All calls are recorded



All phone call recordings saved



WhatsApp is monitored



Twitter is monitored



Facebook is monitored



All social media and forums are monitored



Inform those who do not know. — Arukah Selah (@ArukahSelah) March 25, 2020











The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.







Earlier the English version of a similar forward had gone viral.

"From tomorrow onwards there are new communication regulations. All calls are recorded. All phone call recordings saved. WhatsApp is monitored. Twitter is monitored. Facebook is monitored All social media and forums are monitored. Inform those who do not know. Your devices are connected to ministry systems. Take care not to send unnecessary messages. Inform your children, Relatives and friends about this to take care. Don't forward any posts or videos etc., you receive regarding politics/present situation about Government/PM etc.​​ Police have put out a notification termed ..Cyber Crime … and action will be taken…just don't delete … Inform your friends & others too. Writing or forwarding any msg on any political & religious debate is an offence now….arrest without warrant… This is very serious, plz let it be known to all our groups and individual members as group admin can b in deep trouble. Take care not to send unnecessary messages. Inform everyone about this to take care. Please share it; it's very much true. Groups please be careful," the message reads. Claim: Government of India is monitoring all forms of communications, both online and telephonic. Fact Check: The claim is false. The Fact check wing of Press Information Bureau debunked the WhatsApp Forward back in March 2020.

Do not fall for such #Whatsapp messages being circulated.



No such thing is being done by the Government.



However, everyone is advised to not share any false news/misinformation concerning #CoronavirusInIndia



For authentic information follow @MoHFW_INDIA and @pib_India pic.twitter.com/XBErXb1CSP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 24, 2020



End To End Encryption

All the messages on the app are secured with end to end encryption. Which essentially means that the platform will prevent anybody from reading or secretly modifying the data being shared other than by the true sender and recipient(s). The messages are encrypted by the sender and nobody else can decrypt them. The data is stored in an encrypted format.





WhatsApp On Hoax Message

