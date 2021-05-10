Video Of Man Being Beaten In Muzaffarnagar Goes Viral As West Bengal's Post-Poll Violence

A video is viral on social media, where a group of men, including a few in skull caps, are seen thrashing a boy on a motorcycle and later taking him inside a gate. The video is being shared with a claim that it is of West Bengal's violence that erupted after the State Assembly elections result was declared on May 2, 2021. The violence took lives of at least 16 people.

The video is being widely shared with a caption, "What is happening in Bengal today, will happen across India in the coming 20/25 years. And that's why all Hindutva-supporters are trying throughout the day to wake up the sleeping Hindus. Wake up, Hindus."

बंगाल में आज जो हो रहा है वो आनेवाले 20/25 सालों में सम्पूर्ण भारत में होगा



और इसीलिए सारे हिंदुत्ववादी दिनरात सोये हुए हिंदुओं को जगाने का प्रयास कर रहे है



जागो हिंदू जागो 🙏

🚩🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/v2kTwoaO4P — Rajesh jain (@Rajesh94036591) May 10, 2021

Many Facebook users are also sharing the video.





The video is widely shared on Twitter.



Claim:

The viral video is of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian split the video into keyframes using the InVid tool and did a reverse image search. On Google reverse image search, we found the same video was uploaded by another Twitter user, who claimed that the video is of Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The video was shared with the caption, "The sound of violence of West Bengal can be heard in Muzzafarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh as well. Electricity lineman was attacked, Peacefuls took him inside with an intention to murder him, The matter is of Muslim majority region, Sikri village, Bhopa police station's. See the video."

*बंगाल हिंसा की आहट अब उत्तरप्रदेश के जनपद मुज़फ्फरनगर में भी, बिजली लाइनमैन पर हमला, हत्या की नीयत से जानवरो की तरह अंदर खीच ले गए शांतिदूत, भोपा थाना छेत्र के मुस्लिम बाहुल्य गांव सीकरी का हैं मामला, देखिये वीडियो*😡👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/Sw6Nyhk57O — Sushil Sharma (@SushilS56147509) May 5, 2021

Getting a hint from the above Tweet, we searched with the keyword, 'electricity lineman beaten in Muzaffarnagar, we found a report by Amar Ujala published on May 5, 2021. According to the report, a lineman identified as Anuj was beaten in Sikri village when he denied fixing the cable without the permission of the Junior Engineer. Two brothers Salman and Ayyaz asked Anuj to fix the cable wire of their house. When Anuj denied fixing the cable, Salman and Ayyaz called his other friends and started beating Anuj. The crowd also tore the shirt of Anuj and took him inside a house. Two colleagues of Anuj who had accompanied him had however run away from the place and called the police, who reached the destination and rescued Anuj. An FIR has been lodged against eight culprits in this regard.

Muzzafarnagar police had also replied to one of the tweets to say that the investigation is going on in this regard. Muzzafarnagar police tweeted, "A case has been registered against seven named and 10-12 unidentified people in Bhopa police station under relevant sections. The accused will soon be arrested."

थाना भोपा पुलिस द्वारा 07 नामजद व 10-12 अज्ञात अभियुक्तों के विरुद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अभियुक्तों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी, स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) May 5, 2021

The Quint contacted Sanjay Raghav, the officer of the case, who said, "The lineman had gone to Sikri to fix a faulty electrical line, but refused to repair a cable inside a residence without the Electrical Board's Junior Engineer's (JE) permission. This enraged the residents and led to the clash. We have registered a case at Bhopa police station and the accused would soon be arrested. The lineman has been identified as one Anuj Kumar. There is no communal angle to the incident. Rather, it was a personal matter."

Hence, an unrelated video from Uttar Pradesh is going viral with a fake claim that it belongs to post-poll violence in West Bengal.

