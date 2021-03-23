Old Images Shared As BJP Workers Creating Ruckus In Kolkata's Coffee House Ahead Of State Assembly Elections

On March 17, a clash erupted in the Coffee House of Kolkata, West Bengal. The clash happened when BJP workers entered the cafe and tore up posters on the walls of the staircase that said "No Votes to BJP". In the backdrop of the above incident, netizens are sharing images claiming to be of the ruckus that happened in the Coffee House.

A Facebook user, SK Udin, shared the image with the caption, which translates in English as, "Traditional coffeehouse wreckage. These are the enemies of Bengal and Bengalis. If you vote for them, they will destroy Bengal."

Twitter user Radhika Kashyap shared the images with the caption in Hindi, which translates in English as, "Bengal BJP will play between themselves."

Twitter user Rofl Republic also shared the image with the caption, "Cadres of BJP Bengal rehearsing inside their party office of how they will transform #Bengal into Sonar Bangla.#NoVoteToBJP."

Rohan Gupta, Chairperson of the social media department of Congress, shared the image with the caption, "BJP's worker giving the trailer of Bengal's golden future."

The viral image is of BJP workers fighting between themselves ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team did a reverse image search and found that the same images were published by Alka Lamba on March 31, 2019, almost two years ago.

Later, on searching with one of the images on Yandex, we found that the image was published by The Times Of India on April 4, 2016. The article speaks about a clash that broke out between BJP workers in the presence of Actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly, when she went to attend a BJP's party workers' meeting in Shyam Garden, Howrah. Some party workers who were not invited reportedly gate-crashed and tried to climb up the Dais. Angry party workers were led by BJP leader Umesh Rai, who was the primary contender for the party's North Howrah ticket till it was given to Roopa. There was a clash between those supporting the meeting and those opposing it, which turned into a severe ruckus with party workers assaulting each other.

The Logical Indian further searched with the keyword, 'Roopa Ganguly, BJP workers clash with each other and found the viral images were also posted by The Firstpost on March 3, 2016. The caption of the images read, "BJP workers clash with each other at a party workers' convention for actress and BJP candidate from Howrah North Assembly constituency Rupa Ganguly in Howrah." The images were attributed to PTI.

We also found that the viral images present on the website of the PTI archive.

A video of this ruckus was published by India TV on its YouTube channel on April 3, 3016, with the title, '2 Groups of BJP Workers Clashed in Front of BJP Candidate Roopa Ganguly'.

Hence, the viral image is old and not associated with the ruckus created in Coffee House.

