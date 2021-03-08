Newspaper Clip Shared Online To Claim BJP Leader From West Bengal Got Recently Arrested For Child-Trafficking

Netizens are sharing a newspaper clip having a title that translates in English as "BJP leader who sold kids get arrested." According to the post, BJP leader Juhi Chowdhury was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) from Siliguri, West Bengal for allegedly trafficking 17 children.





The post is being shared ahead of the West Bengal elections which are to be held between 27 March 2021 to 29 April 2021 in 8 phases. The netizens are sharing the screenshot with different captions, hinting that this event happened recently.

A Facebook user, Bittu Raj shared the screenshot with the caption, "BJP leader who sold kids arrested." The caption hints that the event happened recently.

Similarly, many Twitter users shared the post with the caption, "See this, what are the ladies in BJP party do to stay in the party. She is going to improve the condition of Bengal."

The paper clip is viral on Facebook.





Claim:

BJP leader Juhi Chowdhury got recently arrested for child-trafficking.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, 'Juhi Chowdhury' and many old media reports associated with the viral news. Most of these media reports were of 2017.

Khabar Samay had reported about the arrest of Juhi Chowdhury on March 1, 2017. According to the report, BJP Mahila Morcha leader Juhi Chowdhury was booked in the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case and was arrested by the CID from Batasi area of Darjeeling district on the night of March 17.

ANI had also tweeted about Juhi Chowdhury's arrest by CID in a child-trafficking case.

We contacted BJP Siliguri. The person we spoke to informed us that it has been over 3 years now that Juhi Chowdhury resigned. According to him, "While the case is still under the jurisdiction and no crime has been proved against her, Juhi Chowdhury is no more a part of BJP. She has resigned from BJP 3 years ago."

