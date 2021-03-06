Old Video Circulated With Claim Of BJP Workers Distributing Money Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

A video is being shared on social media, in which purported BJP workers can be seen giving money to people who came to attend their rally. Twitteratis are sharing the video to claim that the visual is of a recent BJP rally that was done ahead of the West Bengal State Assembly elections, which will be conducted between 27 March to 29 April 2021 in 8 phases.

The video is being shared with different captions, all insinuating that BJP is distributing money to people for attending the rally.

A Twitter user, Dara Singh Yadav, shared the video with the caption, "Now it is understood that where the money of demonetisation is going? It is not just like that BJP is building 5-star hotels in all districts. Somewhere MP, MLA is being bought, somewhere news channel is being purchased and somewhere note is being given in exchange of note, See how members of @BJP4Bengal are distributing money in the rally."

A Twitter handle, @Aestheticayush2 shared the video with the caption, "BJP workers distributing 500 Rs/ Person to join BJP rally in Bengal." This video has been viewed over 1000 times at the time of reporting and retweeted over 190 times.



Claim:

The viral video is of a recent BJP rally held in West Bengal ahead of the State Assembly Elections 2021.

Fact Check:

On closely observing, we found that no person in the viral video was wearing a facemask, a mandatory safety measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

On breaking the video into keyframes using InVid Tools and searching with a keyframe on Yandex reverse image search, we found a YouTube channel that published the same video on October 20, 2019.

The same video was also uploaded by another YouTube channel, Politics- Reality Inside Crux, on February 8, 2020. Since the video is old, it is not associated with the ongoing rallies for the West Bengal election.

We also noticed that on T-shirts of the BJP supporters, "Abki Baar 65 par" is written. On searching with the slogan, we found that BJP gave the same slogan for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019, which were held between November 30 to December 20, 2019, to elect the 81 members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Another YouTube channel, News Wing published the same video on October 17, 2019, with the title which translates in English as, '#Dhanbad​: Rs 200 note were distributed in the rally of CM Raghubar Das.'

While we were not independently able to confirm the source of the video, we were evidently able to conclude that the video is old.

Also, Trinamool Congress has alleged Pratap Chandra Sarangi, the Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, of distributing money among people after a programme in East Midnapore, according to a report by Nyooz published on February 20, 2021.

