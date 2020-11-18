Fact Check: Old Image Of Mamata Banerjee And Amit Shah Viral With Claim Of Them Discussing West Bengal Elections

Elections for Members of Legislative Assembly are to be held in West Bengal in 2021. In the backdrop to this, an image is going viral on social media, where Mamta Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal can be seen having breakfast with Amit Shah, Home Minister of India.

In recent Bihar Elections 2020, BJP and JDU won against Mahagatbandhan, an alliance of Congress and BJP by crossing a threshold of 122 seats. Soon after the announcement of result on November 7, 2020, many started alleging AIMIM to be in a secret alliance with BJP, so the vote shares of Muslim majority seats can be polarized, leading to the victory of BJP candidates in those constituencies.

In context to this, supporters of AIMIM are sharing the image with the caption, "ब्रेक फास्ट पे बंगाल चुनाव पर चर्चा. लेकिन अंधे ओवैसी को ही बोलेंगे एजेंट... यह कौन बीजेपी का एजेंट है आपको समय आता होगा देखो जो बैठा हुआ खाना खा रहे हो कौन है समझने का वक्त है भाई यह सब एक ही लोग हैं यह सब को बेवकूफ बना रहे हैं बोलते ओवैसी बीजेपी का एजेंट है पहले देखो तब बोलो." ( which translates in English as, "Discussion about Bengal elections during break fast. But the blinds will call Owaisi the agent… Who is the agent of BJP, it will be time for you to see who all are eating food together?, It is the time to understand , they are all the same people, they are fooling everyone by saying Owaisi is BJP's agent, first look then speak.")

Claim:

Viral image showing Mamata Benerjee dinning with Amit Shah belongs to the recent times, ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse search image and found, the same image was tweeted by Naveen Patnaik on February 28, 2020, with the caption, "Such a pleasure having the company of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

ji, my colleague CMs, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar ji and Union Minister Dinesh Pradhan ji at Naveen Niwas. Had a wonderfully interactive time over some home-cooked Odia delicacies."

Such a pleasure having the company of Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji, my colleague CMs, @MamataOfficial, @NitishKumar ji & Union Minister @dpradhanbjp ji at Naveen Niwas. Had a wonderfully interactive time over some home cooked #Odia delicacies. pic.twitter.com/tmhfsJnDq2 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 28, 2020

According to an NDTV report, the image belonged to a meeting of Eastern Zonal Council (EZC), for which Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah travelled to Bubhaneshwar. The EZC was hosted by Naveen Patnaik and is a forum of Eastern states, comprising Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Thus, a picture of an official meeting of Mamata Banerjee with Amit Shah in February 2020 is being shared with a false claim of them discussing the upcoming West Bengal elections.

