Old Video Shared As TMC Workers Celebrating West Bengal Poll Victory With Guns

An old video of people brandishing arms while dancing is being shared with a claim that the people are All India Trinamool Congress' workers who are celebrating their West Bengal poll victory.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   5 May 2021 5:26 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Image Credit: Wikimedia

On May 2, the West Bengal State Assembly Elections 2021 result was declared in which All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) received 213 seats and won the polls, and BJP won 77 seats.

In context to the State Assembly Elections result, many social media users are sharing a video in which many people are dancing and brandishing guns and swords. The video is being shared with a caption that claims people in the video are AITMC supporters who are celebrating the victory by brandishing arms. Mostly BJP supporters and right-wing ideologues are sharing the video to portray AITMC as a party that boasts violence.

Many social media users are sharing the video with a caption, "Apparently, this is how ⁦@AITCofficial celebrates an election victory. #BengalBurning #BengalViolence."

Shefali Vaidya tweeted the video, an archive of which can be seen here.

The archive of the link can be seen here.

Priti Gandhi, National Incharge of Social Media of BJP Mahila Morcha, also tweeted the video. An archive of the post can be seen here.

The archive of the link be seen here.

The post is widely shared by many on Twitter.

Claim:

The viral video is of TMC workers celebrating their victory in West Bengal State Assembly Elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian broke down the video in various keyframes using the InVid tool and did a Yandex reverse image search with one of the keyframes. On Yandex reverse image search, we found that the same video was published by a YouTube channel, Rohan Gajbhiye, on September 19, 2020, which has different music in it.

The video was also shared on ShareChat a month ago.

The viral videos shared with the claim of TMC's celebration post-election result have the song Khela Hobe imposed in them. This song, 'Khela Hobe,' was released by musician Tanmoy Abhinaba Banerjee in 2021.

Since the election results were declared on May 2 and the video was imposed in the video was also released in 2021, the video is old and unrelated to the West Bengal State Assembly Elections result.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

The viral video is of TMC workers celebrating their victory in West Bengal State Assembly Elections.
Social Media
False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

