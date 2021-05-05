On May 2, the West Bengal State Assembly Elections 2021 result was declared in which All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) received 213 seats and won the polls, and BJP won 77 seats.

In context to the State Assembly Elections result, many social media users are sharing a video in which many people are dancing and brandishing guns and swords. The video is being shared with a caption that claims people in the video are AITMC supporters who are celebrating the victory by brandishing arms. Mostly BJP supporters and right-wing ideologues are sharing the video to portray AITMC as a party that boasts violence.

Many social media users are sharing the video with a caption, "Apparently, this is how ⁦@AITCofficial celebrates an election victory. #BengalBurning #BengalViolence."

Shefali Vaidya tweeted the video, an archive of which can be seen here.

The archive of the link can be seen here

Priti Gandhi, National Incharge of Social Media of BJP Mahila Morcha, also tweeted the video. An archive of the post can be seen here.



The archive of the link be seen here

The post is widely shared by many on Twitter.



Claim:

The viral video is of TMC workers celebrating their victory in West Bengal State Assembly Elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian broke down the video in various keyframes using the InVid tool and did a Yandex reverse image search with one of the keyframes. On Yandex reverse image search, we found that the same video was published by a YouTube channel, Rohan Gajbhiye, on September 19, 2020, which has different music in it.

The video was also shared on ShareChat a month ago.

The viral videos shared with the claim of TMC's celebration post-election result have the song Khela Hobe imposed in them. This song, 'Khela Hobe,' was released by musician Tanmoy Abhinaba Banerjee in 2021.

Since the election results were declared on May 2 and the video was imposed in the video was also released in 2021, the video is old and unrelated to the West Bengal State Assembly Elections result.

