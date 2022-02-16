All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
BJP Leader Chased Away By Voters In Uttar Pradesh? No, Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Image credits: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

BJP Leader Chased Away By Voters In Uttar Pradesh? No, Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Shriya Handoo

Writer: Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. She has completed Bachelor's degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

See article by Shriya Handoo

West Bengal,  16 Feb 2022 12:12 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. She has completed Bachelor's degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

See article by Shriya Handoo

Social media users are sharing a video showing security personnel escorting a man as a mob chases him and attacks his vehicle with the claim that a BJP leader was chased away by public.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections are going on in different phases with the results to be declared on March 10, 2022. In the backdrop of this, a video of a BJP Leader is going viral with a claim that the people are coming to vote and the leader is running away from the crowd in a mocking tone. In a 56-second video that is going viral on social media, a minister is seen running away from the crowd with people chasing after his car. Later, security guards are seen getting into the minister's car with him. The crowd can be seen holding sticks and hitting his car with those sticks.
The crowd can be heard shouting while chasing his car. It has been shared with hashtags associated with Uttar Pradesh.
The video was uploaded on Twitter by Kriti Azad, who is a former Cricketer and Trinamool Congress Party member with a caption that reads," गांव गांव में जूतों की बौछार चल रही है, टीवी पर लेकिन 300 पार चल रही है"
English Translation: "Shoe showers are going on in the village, but on tv 300 cross is being declared".

The video is going viral with another caption that reads," इतना घमंड भी अच्छा नही जनता वोट देने के लिए पीछे रही है और नेताजी मुंह छुपा कर भाग रहे है "

English Translation: "Even so much arrogance is not good, the public has been behind to vote and Netaji is running away by hiding his face."




This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image credits: Facebook
Claim:

A BJP leader was chased by villagers in Uttar Pradesh ahead of elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is not from Uttar Pradesh but West Bengal and is of April, 2021.

During our initial investigation, we ran a keyword search and found a report by The Republic World on April 29, 2021. According to the report, there were clashes between members of two political parties in Birbhum district's Ilambazar area during the last phase of the Bengal elections, with BJP's Bolpur candidate Anirban Ganguly being attacked.

Image credits- Republic World

We also found a YouTube video that was uploaded by Sangbad Pratidin, which is an Indian Bengali newspaper. The video was uploaded on April 29, 2021 under the title, "BJP candidate from Bolpur Anirban Ganguly's convoy attacked at Ilambazar, Birbhum" The description of video reads," WB Election 2021: BJP candidate from Bolpur Anirban Ganguly's convoy attacked at Ilambazar, Birbhum".

We found another report by The New Indian Express, published on April 29, 2021. According to the report, A BJP candidate from Bolpur in Birbhum district, Anirban Ganguly, was chased away when he went to Ilambazar area. The villagers were seen running after him armed with sticks and bricks. They vandalised Anirban Ganguly's vehicle. In the report, he said," I went to Ilambazar after receiving complaints that TMC's goons were not allowing our supporters to go to the booths".

Image credits- The New Indian Express

We also searched for Anirban Ganguly's Official Twitter handle and found a tweet on April 29, 2021 wherein he is informing people about the attack in Illambazar.

Conclusion:

From our above investigation, it is quite clear that a video of BJP's Anirban Ganguly being chased by locals in Illambazar, located in West Bengal's Birbhum was shared in an attempt to claim that a BJP leader was being chased by villagers in Uttar Pradesh ahead of UP Polls.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Never Said That BJP Is Going To Lose in UP And Uttarakhand

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shriya Handoo
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Shriya Handoo
West Bengal 
Anirban Ganguly 
Illambazar 
Villagers 
Chasing 
BJP Leader 
Mob 
Uttar Pradesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X