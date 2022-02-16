BJP Leader Chased Away By Voters In Uttar Pradesh? No, Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim

In a 56-second video that is going viral on social media, a minister is seen running away from the crowd with people chasing after his car. Later, security guards are seen getting into the minister's car with him. The crowd can be seen holding sticks and hitting his car with those sticks. The crowd can be heard shouting while chasing his car. It has been shared with hashtags associated with Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections are going on in different phases with the results to be declared on March 10, 2022. In the backdrop of this, a video of a BJP Leader is going viral with a claim that the people are coming to vote and the leader is running away from the crowd in a mocking tone.The crowd can be heard shouting while chasing his car.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by Kriti Azad , who is a former Cricketer and Trinamool Congress Party member with a caption that reads," गांव गांव में जूतों की बौछार चल रही है, टीवी पर लेकिन 300 पार चल रही है"

English Translation: " Shoe showers are going on in the village, but on tv 300 cross is being declared".

गांव गांव में जूतों की बौछार चल रही है



टीवी पर लेकिन 300 पार चल रही है

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pvn4uVpMLJ — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) February 12, 2022

The video is going viral with another caption that reads," इतना घमंड भी अच्छा नही जनता वोट देने के लिए पीछे रही है और नेताजी मुंह छुपा कर भाग रहे है " English Translation: "Even so much arrogance is not good, the public has been behind to vote and Netaji is running away by hiding his face."















This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:



A BJP leader was chased by villagers in Uttar Pradesh ahead of elections.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is not from Uttar Pradesh but West Bengal and is of April, 2021.

During our initial investigation, we ran a keyword search and found a report by The Republic World on April 29, 2021. According to the report, there were clashes between members of two political parties in Birbhum district's Ilambazar area during the last phase of the Bengal elections, with BJP's Bolpur candidate Anirban Ganguly being attacked.

We also found a YouTube video that was uploaded by Sangbad Pratidin, which is an Indian Bengali newspaper. The video was uploaded on April 29, 2021 under the title, "BJP candidate from Bolpur Anirban Ganguly's convoy attacked at Ilambazar, Birbhum" The description of video reads," WB Election 2021: BJP candidate from Bolpur Anirban Ganguly's convoy attacked at Ilambazar, Birbhum".

We found another report by The New Indian Express, published on April 29, 2021. According to the report, A BJP candidate from Bolpur in Birbhum district, Anirban Ganguly, was chased away when he went to Ilambazar area. The villagers were seen running after him armed with sticks and bricks. They vandalised Anirban Ganguly's vehicle. In the report, he said," I went to Ilambazar after receiving complaints that TMC's goons were not allowing our supporters to go to the booths".



We also searched for Anirban Ganguly's Official Twitter handle and found a tweet on April 29, 2021 wherein he is informing people about the attack in Illambazar.

Wish to thank all my friends & well wishers for their concern on the attack on me in Ilambazar #Bolpur. I am absolutely fine. A motley crowd of sloganeering jehadi goons cannot break or dampen my resolve for #SonarBangla, for #ebarbjpsorkar!



Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah! — Dr. Anirban Ganguly (@anirbanganguly) April 29, 2021

Conclusion:

From our above investigation, it is quite clear that a video of BJP's Anirban Ganguly being chased by locals in Illambazar, located in West Bengal's Birbhum was shared in an attempt to claim that a BJP leader was being chased by villagers in Uttar Pradesh ahead of UP Polls.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Never Said That BJP Is Going To Lose in UP And Uttarakhand

