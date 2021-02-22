Fact Check: Video Of BJP Workers Pelting Stone Goes Viral With False Claim Of It Being From West Bengal

A video of BJP supporters throwing stones and chairs at a house is being shared on social media to claim that the video is of West Bengal. The video caption says, "If farmers are inciting riots in Delhi, then is BJP trying to establish peace in Bengal?"

The video is viral in the backdrop of the upcoming West Bengal State Assembly Elections, which are to be held in 2021.

Claim:



The video showing BJP workers pelting stone is from West Bengal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a google search with the keyword, "BJP workers pelt stone, house", and found a story published by Hindustan Times on February 1, 2021. According to the report, 39 BJP workers were arrested in Warangal, Telangana, for attacking at the residence of Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker Challa Dharma Reddy on January 31. The image published in the article resembles the screengrab of the video.





The Logical Indian also found a similar video published by a YouTube channel, V6 News Telugu, on February 2.

The same video was also published by a YouTube video, Latestly on February 2, which also said that the BJP workers were arrested for attacking TRS MLA's residence at Warangal. According to the video description, the accused were produced to the local court, which sent them for 14 days of judicial custody.

The clashes erupted as Reddy made a remark alleging BJP leaders of collecting huge funds in the name of the Ram temple's construction at Ayodhya without showing any accounts and were swindling the money.

Hence, the viral video is from Telangana and not West Bengal.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Video Of Rescue Operation Shared As Indian Army Removing Chinese Bunkers At Pangong Tso Lake