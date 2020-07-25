Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Of Jog Falls In Karnataka Shared As Bhedaghat Waterfalls Of Madhya Pradesh

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that a viral video shows waterfalls from Jabalpur/Andhra Pradesh.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   25 July 2020 3:52 PM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
A video of a waterfall is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that it shows the 'Bhedaghat Falls' in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Bhedaghat Falls is on Narmada river.

The tweet was shared over 5000 times at the time of writing this report.


The same claim was shared on Facebook as well.



Claim:

Video shows waterfalls from Jabalpur, Andhra Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid, which indicated that the waterfalls in the video is actually the Jog Falls located in Karnataka. Jog falls is a beautiful sight frequented by tourists, it is situated in of Karnataka.

Below is a screenshot:


A keyword search on YouTube led to a similar video uploaded by 'Loksatta Live' titled 'Jog waterfalls in Karnataka'. Earlier the same video was shared with claim of it being Mangampet waterfalls in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Below is a comparison of screenshots for the viral video (bottom) and the waterfalls in Jabalpur (left) and Andhra Pradesh (Right):


Below is the video of Bhedaghat Waterfalls:

Therefore, the waterfall in the video is Jog falls from Karnataka.

