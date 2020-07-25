Fact Check: Video Of Jog Falls In Karnataka Shared As Bhedaghat Waterfalls Of Madhya Pradesh

A video of a waterfall is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that it shows the 'Bhedaghat Falls' in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Bhedaghat Falls is on Narmada river.

Our desi Niagra falls- Beraghat Falls -Jabalpur in this monsoon (via WAP) pic.twitter.com/ipSItgDYFb — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) July 24, 2020

What's the obsession with western landmarks? Why desi niagra falls? Calling it Beraghat falls is more than enough. https://t.co/2WyzuKnezy — Lekhak *Finding The Right Pen* (@LekhakAnurag) July 25, 2020 Our desi Niagra falls- Beraghat Falls -Jabalpur in this monsoon (via WAP) pic.twitter.com/tsPipgpkmp — Nita Ambani➐ (@modified_girl7) July 24, 2020



Isn't this a beauty - Beraghat Falls https://t.co/W6RZNvuIQK — Hixeta K Phoenix (@HixetaPhoenix) July 24, 2020



Claim:

Video shows waterfalls from Jabalpur, Andhra Pradesh. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid, which indicated that the waterfalls in the video is actually the Jog Falls located in Karnataka. Jog falls is a beautiful sight frequented by tourists, it is situated in of Karnataka. Below is a screenshot:





A keyword search on YouTube led to a similar video uploaded by 'Loksatta Live' titled 'Jog waterfalls in Karnataka'. Earlier the same video was shared with claim of it being Mangampet waterfalls in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Below is a comparison of screenshots for the viral video (bottom) and the waterfalls in Jabalpur (left) and Andhra Pradesh (Right):





Below is the video of Bhedaghat Waterfalls: Therefore, the waterfall in the video is Jog falls from Karnataka.