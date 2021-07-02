Old Photo Of Waterlogged Street In Bangladesh Shared As Current Condition Of Kolkata

A photo showcasing the aftermath of heavy rain is quite viral on social media. Netizens claim that the picture is of Kolkata, West Bengal. The photo shows a boat being used to ferry commuters in the waterlogged street jammed with all kinds of vehicles. In mid-June, due to heavy rain, streets in Kolkata's low-lying pockets were inundated with stormwater.

The photo is being shared on Facebook with a caption in Bengali, translation of which in English is, "I can say with a challenge, there is no other country in the world, no river, not even a city where buses, bikes, and boats can run on the same road at the same time, we can proudly say, we are Bengalis. Because it is only possible in our London."

A Twitter user also shared the photo.



The Twitter user captioned the photo, "Again, Bengal showed the way!!! Only place in the world - where boat, bus, three-wheelers, pedestrian all move in harmony! #DidiHaiTohMumkinHai"





Claim:

The photo is of Kolkata, West Bengal, after heavy rainfall.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

If we look image carefully, the viral image has a few banners and posters on walls and buildings.

One such text on a wall is 'Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project' (Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.), written in English alongside the road. The objective of this project is to alleviate traffic congestion and mitigate air pollution in Dhaka. Currently, this Bangladesh government-owned company is working on a metro rail project in the country.



Another such text on a building is 'লাইফ এইড স্পেশালাইজড হাসপাতাল লি।' which translates to English, 'Life Aid Specialized Hospital Ltd.'. When we google searched the text, we found the name is of a private hospital addressed Begam Rokeya Sarani Avenue, Mirpur, Dhaka -216, Bangladesh.

life aid specialized hospital ltd Image Credit:

We also did a keyword search using 'Mirpur waterlogging' and found a few pictures with some similarities with the viral photo.

Website bdnews24 has similar pictures published on 1 June 2018. The report in the description of the photo said, "Pedestrians faced huge sufferings due to waterlogging on Rokeya Sarani at Kaziparha in Dhaka's Mirpur after rains on Thursday morning with the metrorail work under way. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove". In the pictures, the oarsman is wearing the same clothes as in the viral photos.

According to the 9 June 2021 report of bdnews24, Begum Rokeya Sarani in the Mirpur area is facing similar waterlogging issues. Observerbd reported on 16 June that people say the metro rail project is responsible for Mirpur waterlogging.

It is evident with the bdnews24 report that this picture is of Bangladesh, not Kolkata. Therefore, we can conclude that the viral waterlogging photo is of Bangladesh and was clicked in 2018.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Muslim Man Played BTS's 'Dynamite' Song Instead Of Azaan On Mosque Speakers? No, Viral Post Is Satire!