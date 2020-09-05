Fact Check: WhatsApp Forwards Claim Scamsters Pretending As Home Affairs Officials Are Looting Houses

A WhatsApp forward warns about potential scammers who pretend to be census officials collecting data for the Ayushman Bharat scheme and loot homes.

Below is the entire message:



High Security Alert: *

Beware, one such group is going home and pretending to be a Home Affairs Officer. They have the documents in the letterhead department of the home ministry and claim to confirm that everyone has a valid identity card for the upcoming census.

They are looting houses. Note that there is no such initiative from the government. Send this to your neighborhood group chat. They are everywhere and they look presentable. Please alert your family and friends.

A person comes home and says * I want to take your photo / thumbprint * under the scheme 'Ayushyaman Bharat'. They have a laptop, a biometric machine and a list of all her names. They are showing a list and asking for all this information. It has been pointed out that all this is bogus. Don't give him any information. I am sending this post for everyone's information. Everyone should be alert and tell those who are not in the group.

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the message.