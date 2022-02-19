Does This Video Show Voter Fraud By Burqa-Clad Women In 2022 UP Elections? No, Viral Video is Misleading!

The polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is set to begin from February 20. Phase 2 of the polling ended with a 60.44% voter turnout across 55 seats. The political tussle between the BJP, Samajwadi Party and other parties is intensifying as the elections go ahead.

Meanwhile, a video of a woman holding several identity cards has gone viral. In the viral video, a woman can be seen questioning burqa-clad women about the fake Aadhaar cards in a polling booth in UP. It is being claimed that the women were caught casting fake votes for the Samajwadi Party.

Claim:

Women were caught casting fake votes for the Samajwadi Party.



The video has gone viral with the following claim:

"सपा की फर्जी वोटिंग रंगे हाथ पकड़ी गई बुर्के वालियां, समाजवादी पार्टी को जिताने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में फर्जी वोट डालने के लिए ही ये हिजाब और बुर्के की नौटंकी पिछले कुछ दिनों से चल रही है. हर जगह धोखाधड़ी."

[English Translation: "Burqa wearing women have been caught red-handed while fake voting for SP. This hijab and burqa gimmick has been going on for the last few days, only to cast fake votes in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to make the Samajwadi Party win. Fraud is Everywhere.] This video got more than 15k views and 1500+ retweets.

👉सपा की फर्जी वोटिंग रंगे हाथ पकड़ी गई बुर्के वालियां

समाजवादी पार्टी को जिताने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में फर्जी वोट डालने के लिए ही ये हिजाब और बुर्के की नौटंकी पिछले कुछ दिनों से चल रही है👇👇

हर जगह धोखाधड़ी 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/MmdTpmrbff — भगवा हिंदू इन्दु (@BhagwaHindu21) February 17, 2022





👉सपा की फर्जी वोटिंग रंगे हाथ पकड़ी गई बुर्के वालियां

समाजवादी पार्टी को जिताने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में फर्जी वोट डालने के लिए ही ये हिजाब और बुर्के की नौटंकी पिछले कुछ दिनों से चल रही है👇👇

हर जगह धोखाधड़ी 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/RM4B2M5lqC — ३ह मुकेश नेगी ! (डिजिटल योद्धा) (@52e2eb68babb4df) February 17, 2022

The video has gone viral across Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2017.

We conducted a keyword search on Facebook with the following terms, "फर्जी वोटिंग पकडा" which translates to "Fake Voter Caught".

Following this, we came across this Facebook video, which was uploaded on April 24, 2019, much before the 2022 UP Elections.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to break down the video into several keyframes. Following this, we conducted a reverse image search, which led to this video dated November 27, 2017.

The video's caption indicated that the video was shot in Rampur with a woman named Sheila Khan seizing the apparently forged identity cards. After searching for more details, we came across this report by LiveHindustan.

We also came across a Times Of India report, which stated that Khan would be contesting for the post of Rampur Nagar Palika Chairperson.

The report dated Nov 10, 2017, details how Sheila Khan, a member of the BSP, filed nominations on November 26, 2017. We also found this video in which Khan details her plans following the elections.





In this interview, Shaila Khan responded as to why she lost the municipal election. She claimed that the voting fraud, as noticed in the video, was why she lost the election and termed it a conspiracy.



"I was the only one who caught onto the fake voter IDs, and my supporters shot that video where I confronted those women, which later became viral."

However, we could not corroborate the incident where the three Muslim women were held back after they were caught.



Conclusion:

To sum up, the claim that burqa-wearing women have been caught red-handed while fake voting for SP where they took advantage of the hijab and burqa to cast fake votes in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is misleading. The video is actually from an incident in 2017 and shows a possible voting fraud in Rampur during the Municipal elections.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Viral Video Claiming Muslims Were Forced Out Of Village Isn't Related To Murder Of Kishan Bharwad