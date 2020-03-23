Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Vladimir Putin Unleash Lions To Keep Russians Indoor?

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
Published : 23 March 2020 11:29 AM GMT
Fact Check: Did Vladimir Putin Unleash Lions To Keep Russians Indoor?

Image credit: Fact Crescendo 

Recently it was claimed that Russian President, Vladimir Putin has released around 500 lions to make people stay indoors.

With the COVID-19 virus taking over the world, every country is leaving no stone unturned to protect its citizens.

The caption accompanying the post reads 'Breaking News: Russia unleashed more than 500 lions on its streets to ensure that people are staying indoors during this pandemic outbreak. Vladimir Putin released around 500 lions to make people stay indoors.'

Interestingly, the image comes with a 'Live' logo and a timestamp making it seem authentic.




Claim:

Fact Check:

The claim is false. On doing a reverse image search of the screengrab, articles dating back to 2006 containing the same image were found. The image is actually of a lion who was filmed by a local film company in Johannesburg, USA.

On April 2016, New York Post published an article titled 'A lion named Columbus decided to explore Johannesburg' which talked of an incident from Johannesburg, South Africa, in which the lion called Columbus was borrowed by a local film company from a nearby lion park and had been released on the street as part of the filming.


The Daily Mail also reported on the incident on the same day and mentioned that the incident was from Johannesburg, SA. The viral photo has a logo which reads, 'Break Your Own News', which is an app to create a 'breaking news' template.


