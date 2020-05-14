Fact Check: Footage Showing Victims Of Vizag Gas Leak Shared With False COVID-19 Link

A video showing people lying unconscious on the streets have been doing the rounds. It is being claimed that the video shows people infected with the contiguous novel coronavirus in India.

"The way Indian people suffered due to taking corona for a joke and disregarding safety measures before the epidemic was eradicated (Translated to English)," reads the caption of one such post. It has been viewed over 1400 times.





78,003 total cases of COVID-19 has been reported in India as of May 14 of which 49,219 are active. The deadly virus has claimed 2,549 lives in the country.



Claim: Viral video shows Indians infected with COVID-19 lying unconscious on roads. Fact Check: The claim is false. The videos are actually footages from the gas leak incident which occurred in Vishakapatnam last week. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the viral video into individual frames using the tool InVid for the same. This led to a video uploaded on Youtube on May 7, titled, ' Toxic Gas Leakage from LG polymers | Creates High Tension @ Vizag | Vizag Gas Leak Video | NRA'.

Scenes from the viral video was also found in a report by New Indian Express.





Further, the registration number of the car seen at the 22-second timestamp of the viral video reads, 'AP31'.





According to the Government of Andhra Pradesh website, AP is the characters assigned for vehicle license plates in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where the gas leak incident occurred.

