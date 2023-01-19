No, The Union Govt Did Not Issue Stamps In The Name Of Motivational Speaker Dr Vivek Bindra

Dr Vivek Bindra, popular motivational speaker and founder of Bada Business, shared a set of two pictures on January 11 on Twitter with the claim that the Union Government has released a stamp in his honour.

Claim:

The tweet published on January 11, 2023, contains two images. The first image shows Vivek Bindra posing with a set of stamps. The second image shows a set of stamps featuring Dr Vivek Bindra.

Bindra tweeted, “How would you feel when you are going to put a postal stamp on the letter, and your picture is on that stamp? I was equally happy when I saw that the Government of India has issued a stamp with my name and photo on it. It was a proud moment. I heartily thank the Government of India/Department of Posts for this honour".



The claim was even shared on Bada Business' official Facebook page.

This post is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. Not only Dr. Vivek Bindra but any individual can obtain such stamps through the ‘My Stamp’ service.

We conducted a keyword search and came across a section of ‘Stamps’ listed on the India Post website. The webpage reads, “‘My Stamp’ is the brand name for personalised sheets of Postage Stamps of India Post.”

The post notes that the personalisation is obtained by printing a thumbnail image of the customer's photograph and logos of institutions on a selected template sheet with Postage Stamps. ‘My Stamp’ can also show images of artwork, heritage buildings, famous tourist places, historical cities, wildlife, other animals and birds etc.

‘My Stamp’ was first introduced in India during the World Philatelic Exhibition, ‘INDIPEX-2011’. This scheme is available in selected Philatelic Bureaux and counters/ Important Post offices/Post Offices situated at tourist places.

On this webpage, a link led to a document containing more details about the ‘My Stamp’ scheme. As part of this scheme, any individual can recieve a sheet of stamps printed with the image of their choice by paying Rs 300 as a fee.

On the same webpage, we came across Terms and Conditions for corporate, organisations or institutions under the ‘My Stamp’ initiative. The T&C noted that to place an order for printing Customized My Stamps, the interested organisation or company has to email India Post. The request for getting a customised My Stamp printed must be submitted by an authorised signatory along with the order form.

Along with this, the authorised signatory in this application must have valid ID proof issued by the institution or company. Any corporate, organisation or institution can get the stamps after placing an order for printing at least 5000 sheets (one sheet contains 12 postage stamps). For corporate customers, there is also a provision of a 20% discount.

We conducted another keyword search and came across a video published by OneIndia on October 14, 2020, on the My Stamp initiative. The video states that the Indian Post had launched the initiative in a bid to attract customers.

N.K. Agarwal, the deputy postmaster of Meerut head post, can be heard saying in the video that interested individuals could get their photo printed on a postal stamp for Rs 300. For Rs. 300, up to 12 stamps of Rs. 5 each will be provided to the customer by the post office, and the holder can also use it in the form of Rs. 60 stamps.

We also compared Bindra’s My Stamp to other images of ‘My Stamps’ available online.

In our Fact Check, we also came across this tweet by the Indian Post Office in reply to Bindra. The tweet published on January 11, 2023, reads, “The Department of Posts is fully committed to serving every citizen of the country. We are very glad that you have liked our "My Stamp" service. Thanks for appreciating us.”

Conclusion:

In our investigation, We found that Vivek Bindra did not clarify how he had obtained the stamps and instead claimed that the stamps were issued by the Government of India. On the contrary, any individual can obtain such stamps through the ‘My Stamp’ service.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, This Mosque Was Not Demolished Due To A "Pakistani Flag" Hoisted On Top'; Viral Video Is Misleading