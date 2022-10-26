Virendra Sehwag And Media Outlets Shared Edited Video Of Man Breaking His TV Linking It To India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match

India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in their first match of the T20 world cup. Following the defeat, a video of a man purportedly breaking his TV while watching India vs Pakistan T20 world cup match is going viral on social media. He can be seen kicking and throwing his TV in anger. Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag shared this video claiming the viral video is of the T20 world cup, where a Pakistani supporter broke his tv in anger after India defeated Pakistan.

Virendra Sehwag shared this video and wrote, "Relax neighbour, it was just a game. We are bursting crackers because we are celebrating Diwali here, and you are unnecessarily bursting TV. No man, what is the fault of TV?"

Relax Padosi , it's only a game.

Hamaare yahan Deepawali hai toh pataakhe phod rahe hain aur aap bevajah TV 📺 phod rahe hain 🤣.



Nahin yaar, TV ka kya kasoor. pic.twitter.com/AvVL4fOmny — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

Many other media organizations like NDTV, India Today, Times Now, ABP News, Jagran, Live Hindustan etc., quoting Virendra Sehwag's tweet, also published articles about the viral video. However, nowhere is their article, the origin or source of the video has been told.













Claim:

Viral video shows a Pakistani fan breaking his TV after India defeated Pakistan in T20 world cup match.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is old and edited.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to break down the viral video into its keyframes. It led us to a YouTube video uploaded on 16 June 2016 by NoDee TV in which similar footage can be seen. According to the video, a man broke his TV and laptop in anger while watching the match between Turkey and Croatia. The title of the video reads, "Angry Football Fan Smashes His TV and Laptop Turkey - Croatia." Below you can see the screenshot of the YouTube video. Click here to watch the video.

However, on observing the video carefully, we found that man in the video was watching a Football match, not the cricket match between India vs Pakistan on television. Below you can see the comparison.

On searching more, we found a report of The Sun dated 16 June 2016 in which stills of the viral video can be seen. According to the report, the was a match going on between Turkey and Croatia during Euro 2016. A Turkish man was watching the match with his wife. His wife started asking the question about the match on which this person got irritated and asked his wife to leave the room. After this, the wife turned the TV on and off through her smartphone. Due to the interruptions in the match, this man got angry and broke his laptop into 2 pieces and later also broke the TV.

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral video shared by Virendra Sehwag dates back to June 2016. The man in the viral video broke his TV while watching a Football match between Turkey and Croatia. The viral video is morphed and nowhere related to the India Vs Pakistan T20 world cup match. Hence, the viral claim is false.

