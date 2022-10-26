All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Virendra Sehwag And Media Outlets Shared Edited Video Of Man Breaking His TV Linking It To India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match

Image Credit: Twitter/Virendra Sehwag

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Virendra Sehwag And Media Outlets Shared Edited Video Of Man Breaking His TV Linking It To India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  26 Oct 2022 10:46 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video shared by Virendra Sehwag dates back to June 2016. The man in the viral video broke his TV while watching a Football match between Turkey and Croatia. The viral video is morphed.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in their first match of the T20 world cup. Following the defeat, a video of a man purportedly breaking his TV while watching India vs Pakistan T20 world cup match is going viral on social media. He can be seen kicking and throwing his TV in anger. Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag shared this video claiming the viral video is of the T20 world cup, where a Pakistani supporter broke his tv in anger after India defeated Pakistan.

Virendra Sehwag shared this video and wrote, "Relax neighbour, it was just a game. We are bursting crackers because we are celebrating Diwali here, and you are unnecessarily bursting TV. No man, what is the fault of TV?"

Many other media organizations like NDTV, India Today, Times Now, ABP News, Jagran, Live Hindustan etc., quoting Virendra Sehwag's tweet, also published articles about the viral video. However, nowhere is their article, the origin or source of the video has been told.

Image Credit: NDTV
Image Credit: NDTV


Image Credit: India Today
Image Credit: India Today


Image Credit: Dainik Jagran
Image Credit: Dainik Jagran


Image Credit: Live Hindustan
Image Credit: Live Hindustan

Claim:

Viral video shows a Pakistani fan breaking his TV after India defeated Pakistan in T20 world cup match.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is old and edited.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to break down the viral video into its keyframes. It led us to a YouTube video uploaded on 16 June 2016 by NoDee TV in which similar footage can be seen. According to the video, a man broke his TV and laptop in anger while watching the match between Turkey and Croatia. The title of the video reads, "Angry Football Fan Smashes His TV and Laptop Turkey - Croatia." Below you can see the screenshot of the YouTube video. Click here to watch the video.

Image Credit: YouTube
Image Credit: YouTube

However, on observing the video carefully, we found that man in the video was watching a Football match, not the cricket match between India vs Pakistan on television. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Credit: YouTube
Image Credit: YouTube

On searching more, we found a report of The Sun dated 16 June 2016 in which stills of the viral video can be seen. According to the report, the was a match going on between Turkey and Croatia during Euro 2016. A Turkish man was watching the match with his wife. His wife started asking the question about the match on which this person got irritated and asked his wife to leave the room. After this, the wife turned the TV on and off through her smartphone. Due to the interruptions in the match, this man got angry and broke his laptop into 2 pieces and later also broke the TV.

Image Credit: The Sun
Image Credit: The Sun

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral video shared by Virendra Sehwag dates back to June 2016. The man in the viral video broke his TV while watching a Football match between Turkey and Croatia. The viral video is morphed and nowhere related to the India Vs Pakistan T20 world cup match. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Unrelated Images Of Lalu Yadav Viral With Claim Of He Faking His Illness To Avoid Jail

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Indian 
Pakistan 
World Cup 
T20 World Cup 
Indian Media 
edited video 

Must Reads

My Story: 'After Years Of Suffering, I Realised That I Can Be Much More Than My Looks'
Viral Opinion Poll Graphics Predicting AAP's Victory In 2022 Gujarat Elections Are False!
Kerala Govt Launches' Lucky Bill App' To Curb GST Evasion
Virendra Sehwag And Media Outlets Shared Edited Video Of Man Breaking His TV Linking It To India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match
Similar Posts
Viral Opinion Poll Graphics Predicting AAPs Victory In 2022 Gujarat Elections Are False!
Fact Check

Viral Opinion Poll Graphics Predicting AAP's Victory In 2022 Gujarat Elections Are False!

Jakir Hassan
Old Video From 2020 Shared As Recent Statement By Arvind Kejriwal On Bilkis Bano Case
Fact Check

Old Video From 2020 Shared As Recent Statement By Arvind Kejriwal On Bilkis Bano Case

Jakir Hassan
Unrelated Images Of Lalu Yadav Viral With Claim Of He Faking His Illness To Avoid Jail
Fact Check

Unrelated Images Of Lalu Yadav Viral With Claim Of He Faking His Illness To Avoid Jail

The Logical Indian Crew
India Today Streamed Live Old Video Of British MP Rishi Sunak As His Recent Speech On Reviving UK Economy
Fact Check

India Today Streamed Live Old Video Of British MP Rishi Sunak As His Recent Speech On Reviving UK...

The Logical Indian Crew
Did MP High Court Say Rape Convict Mohammed Firoz Was Kind? No, Viral Claim Is False.
Fact Check

Did MP High Court Say Rape Convict Mohammed Firoz Was Kind? No, Viral Claim Is False.

Jakir Hassan

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X