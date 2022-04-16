Viral Video Shows Man Washing Vegetables From Sewer Water? Old Video Viral With Misleading Context

A video of a vegetable seller allegedly washing vegetables from drainage water is going around on social media. In the viral video, a man wearing a Muslim cap can be seen picking up tomatoes and other vegetables from a gutter and putting them along with the fresh vegetables. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that a Muslim vegetable seller is washing vegetables from drainage water and selling them in Hindu settlements.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "मुबारक हो... बहुत मेहनत करके हिंदू बस्तियों में ताज़ा पौष्टिक सब्जियां बेचने जाते आपके प्यारे भाईजान, अब्बाजान, चचाजान.... थूक वाले खाद्य पदार्थों से 4 कदम आगे."

[English Translation: Congratulations, after putting so much labour, your dear Bhaijaan, Abbajan, and Chachajaan go to the Hindu settlements to sell fresh, nutritious vegetables... 4 Steps Ahead of Foods with spit.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature]

A Twitter user wrote, "मुबारक हो...बहुत मेहनत करके हिंदू बस्तियों में ताज़ा पौष्टिक सब्जियां बेचने जाते आपके प्यारे भाईजान, अब्बाजान, चचाजान। थूक वाले खाद्य पदार्थों से 4 कदम आगे... पूरी तरह से हलाल करके ही खिलाएंगे ये आपको, कभी थूक कर तो कभी नाली में सब्जियों को बजू कराकर. अब तो बहिष्कार ही उपाय है."



[English Translation: Congratulations...Your dear Bhaijaan, Abbajan, and Chachajaan go to the Hindu settlements to sell fresh, nutritious vegetables by working very hard. 4 Steps Ahead of Spitting Foods...They will feed you after doing halal only, sometimes by spitting and sometimes by washing vegetables in the drain. Now boycott is the only solution.]

It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

A viral video shows a Muslim man washing vegetables from Gutter water to sell them in Hindu localities.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2020.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search in the initial investigation. It led us to a video report of The Times Of India dated 07 March 2020, in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the video reads, "Viral video: Vegetable seller caught washing veggies in sewer water". In the extended version of the viral video, the person who is seen picking up vegetables from the drain tells the people present over there that he threw away the vegetable he had picked up from the gutter. After this, some people present over there start throwing vegetables kept on his handcart.

Taking a clue from it, we did an open keyword search and found a still of the viral video in a report of News18 Lokmat dated 28 February 2020. According to the report, the viral incident occurred in the Gayatri Nagar area of ​​Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The vendor was carrying vegetables for sale in a handcart. The vendor's handcart suddenly overturned in a gutter in the middle of the road, and the vegetables on the handcart fell straight into the sewer. After which, he picked up the fallen vegetables and put them back in the cart. At that time, some passersby filmed this whole incident. According to the report, the vendor's purpose was to pick up the fallen vegetables and not to wash those vegetables with gutter water.

According to the report of the Free Press Journal, Police also registered a case against him under section 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) of the IPC.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not recent but from 2020, which took place in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. A vendor's vegetable handcart overturned in a gutter, after which some vegetables on the handcart went fell into the sewer. He later picked up the fallen vegetables and placed them back in the cart. Though his action is deplorable, the claim with which the video is being shared is incorrect. The reports suggest that the vendor's purpose was to pick up the fallen vegetables and not to wash those vegetables with gutter water. Thus, the viral claim is misleading.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

