Scripted Video Showing Journalist Asking Questions To Teachers At A School Goes Viral With False Claims!

A video of a journalist and a teacher conducting an interview is going viral online. In the popular video, a reporter is seen interviewing several instructors at a school, but when those teachers sought to challenge the reporter, he was unable to respond.

A Twitter user with the username, "@BiharTeachersCan" shared the viral video with the caption, "सरकारी विद्यालय की शिक्षिका ने बिहार को बदनाम करने वाले दो टकिए पतलकार को धो डाला.. 🤣"

[English Translation: Government school teacher washes away two pillow pelters who defame Bihar.]

Another Twitter user with the username, "@NigarNawab"shared the viral video with the caption, " आप कौन है ? मैं पत्रकार हूं --आप खाद्य संसाधन क्या होता है ?--आप रेल मंत्री का नाम बताइए ? पत्रकार की बत्ती गुल, यूट्यूब वाले पत्रकार 😂"



[English Translation: who are you i am a journalist What is your food resource?You name the railway minister?Journalist ki batti gul, youtube journalist]

Another user on Twitter with the username "@omar2504" shared the viral video with the caption, "Best way to school" these prostitutes.

Best way to "school" these prestitutes. https://t.co/FwXBJaJqeo — Dr Omar (@omar2504) September 22, 2022

Claim:

The reporter is seen interviewing several teachers at a school, but when those teachers sought to challenge the reporter, he could not respond.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted. We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the video into keyframes. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and found the following result on YouTube. We found the extended version of the viral video uploaded on the YouTube channel named Final Post dated 21 September 2022.

The caption of the video reads, "गुरू जी ने ही ले लिया पत्रकारों का टेस्ट, फिर उसके बाद तो गजब ही हो गया । Final Post.'' [English Translation: Guru ji took the test of journalists, then after that it was amazing. Final Post]





On observing the video, we found that at time stamp 01:32, the journalist in the original video speaks,"गुरुजनों के सम्मान में फाइनल पोस्ट मैदान में।"



[English Translation: "Final post in the ground in honor of the teachers."]

Continuing further where he explains about the video he states at time stamp 01:54 of the video , " लेकिन इस वक्त जो आपने पहले देखा यह हमारे साथी गोल्डन अनिकेत और व्योम इन लोगों ने जो कमाल की एक्टिंग की है वह काबिलीय तारीफ़ है|"

[English Translation: But what you saw earlier at this time, the amazing acting done by our fellow Golden Aniket and Vyom people is commendable.]

Conclusion:

It clearly suggests that the viral video is scripted. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team has debunked similar clips in the past. People usually film such scripted videos to gain popularity.

In further investigation, we contacted Mr Shashi Shekhar, who, along with his team, runs the Final Post channel. He revealed to The Logical Indian that the video was scripted and that he and his team were responsible for its shooting. The video was scripted and made for awareness purposes.

Our investigation reveals that the popular video is a fictional creation intended to raise awareness that was misrepresented as a factual incident. As a result, the viral claim is untrue.













