Fact Check: Viral Video Alleging Police Crackdown On Suspected COVID-19 Patients Dates Back To September'19

One of our community members sent us a video, allegedly from a Chinese metro station, where armed guards can be seen running after and capturing ordinary citizens.

The video is being shared with the caption 'you are sitting here and making jokes on coronavirus but if you want to see the true devastation caused by corona, watch this video from China. Not once, not twice, watch attentively at least thrice. Watch these people who are stuck in this epidemic. The police administration there have to face so many difficulties to catch them. Your heart will stop after you watch this.' (translated to English)

The video is alleged to show that the Chinese authorities are now resorting to capturing suspected COVID-19 patients using force.

हम यहां बैठकर.. व्हाट्सएप और फेसबुक पर.. *कोरोना वायरस* का मजाक उड़ाने में लगे हुए हैं 🤔

अगर.. कोरोना का असली कहर देखना है तो.. चाइना से आई इस वीडियो को देखें

वहां पुलिस प्रशासन को कितनी दिक्कतें झेलनी पड़ रही हैं 👇👇 आपका दिल भी दहल उठेगा इस वीडियो को देखकर#SAARCfightsCorona pic.twitter.com/cBkEEgaCM4 — 100% Follow back (@SufiyanYusuf12) March 15, 2020





Claim:



Chinese Police are cracking down on suspected Coronavirus patients.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

The video dates back to September 1, 2019. It was shot during the Hong Kong protests last year.

It has been uploaded on Youtube by the BBC News.

The Hong Kong protests in 2019 began in opposition to a proposed extradition law that would have allowed the transfer of fugitives to mainland China, among other jurisdictions.

The demonstrations have since escalated into a much wider and prolonged anti-government movement that has resulted in increasingly violent clashes between protesters and police across the city.

Therefore, the viral video falsely claims that is a scene from a metro station in China.

