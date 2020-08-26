Fact Check

Fact Check: Scenes From Street Play Shared As Photos Of 13-Yr-Old Rape Victim From Nepal

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that viral photos show the 13-year-old girl who was raped in Nepal back in 2018.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   26 Aug 2020 10:19 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
A two year old news of 13-year-old Nirmala Panta from Kanchanpur district in Nepal being raped and murdered is being circulated because the culprit(s) have not been apprehended yet. Panta had gone to visit her friend Roshani Bam on July 26, 2018 and her body was found in a sugarcane field the next day.

In light of this, a set of pictures is being circulated with the claim that it shows the incident as it happened. The woman in these pictures, according to the viral claims is the 13 year old girl.






The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims being made regarding the photos.


Claim:

Viral photos show the 13 year old girl who was raped in Nepal back in 2018.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The photographs are from an awareness street play made on the incident and the woman in the photos is the actress and not the victim.

A keyword search on youtube led to the video of the street play which was uploaded on december 8, 2018.

The video is titled, "This is how the Nirmala Pant murder case was protested. Street Drama on Nirmala Panta case (Translated to English)"

According to the description of the video, a group called 'Nirmala Pant Nyay Abhiyan' (Justice campaign for Nirmala Panta) had staged a street drama in New Baneshwor, Kathmandu on December 8, 2018 to put pressure on the government.

Other videos of the street play was also found.

Below is a comparison of the viral photo (left) and scenes from the street play (right):


Therefore, the photos does not show the victim. These depict scenes from a steet play based on the incident.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Viral photos show the 13 year old girl who was raped in Nepal back in 2018.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
