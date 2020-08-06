Fact Check

Fact Check: Photograph Of A Football Ground In Russia Shared As Manipur

The Logical Fact Check team investigates the claim that Viral photograph shows a football ground located in Manipur.

The Logical Indian Crew
Manipur   |   6 Aug 2020 2:29 PM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Photograph Of A Football Ground In Russia Shared As Manipur

A photograph of a football ground surrounded by trees is being circulated with the claim that the football ground is from Ukhrul in Manipur.

"The beautiful football ground is not in Europe but in Ukhrul, Manipur, India. Exceptionally beautiful!!!" reads the claim of one such post.




Claim:

Viral photograph shows a football ground located in Manipur.

Fact Check:

The claim is False.

A reverse image search was done on Google which indicated that the football ground seen in the viral photograph is located in Moscow.


According to a blog post on Medium, the ground is in Moscow, located in a small community park called Meshchershy Park.


Further, images of this football park were also found in Google Maps.

The map says that the ground is called Forest Soccer Field.


Below is a comparison of the viral photograph (right) and a screenshot from Google maps (left):


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Photos Of Ram On Times Square Go Viral, Know Which One Is Real

Claim Review :  Viral photograph shows a football ground located in Manipur.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian