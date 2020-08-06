Fact Check: Photograph Of A Football Ground In Russia Shared As Manipur

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
A photograph of a football ground surrounded by trees is being circulated with the claim that the football ground is from Ukhrul in Manipur.
"The beautiful football ground is not in Europe but in Ukhrul, Manipur, India. Exceptionally beautiful!!!" reads the claim of one such post.
Claim:
Viral photograph shows a football ground located in Manipur.
The claim is False.
A reverse image search was done on Google which indicated that the football ground seen in the viral photograph is located in Moscow.
According to a blog post on Medium, the ground is in Moscow, located in a small community park called Meshchershy Park.
Further, images of this football park were also found in Google Maps.
The map says that the ground is called Forest Soccer Field.
Below is a comparison of the viral photograph (right) and a screenshot from Google maps (left):
