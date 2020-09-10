Fact Check: Old Photo From Military Exercise Shared As Visuals From Recent Clash In Ladakh

Tension along the Line of Actual Control near Ladakh between the Indian and Chinese armies continues to rise. Amid this, a photograph of soldiers capturing a bunker is being circulated with the claim that it is a visual of the recent clashes at Eastern Ladakh.



"Breaking news...Eastern Ladakh High clashes," reads the caption of one such post.





Breaking news...Eastern Ladakh High clashes... pic.twitter.com/e72urMv8PT — 🌸 Riffat Wani 🌸 (@waniriffat) September 8, 2020



Claim:

The viral photograph is from the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search of the image led to a tweet by the Northern Command of Indian Army from October 20, 2016. "Joint Sino-Indian Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief Exercise conducted by soldiers in Ladakh," reads the caption of the tweet.

Joint Sino-Indian Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief Exercise conducted by soldiers in Ladakh.@adgpi pic.twitter.com/x1GIF2OzdP — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) October 20, 2016



A keyword search based on this led to news reports which covered the event.





According to an India Today report, published on October 19, 2016, the Indian and Chinese armies had held the second joint exercise "Sino-India Cooperation 2016" as part of an initiative which was conducted with the aim of enhancing the interaction and cooperation between India and China, under the provisions of Border Defense Cooperation Agreement, 2013. A similar event was also held earlier in that year, on February 6, 2016.

