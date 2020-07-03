Fact Check: Busting Of A Fake Hand Sanitizer Factory In Bangladesh Shared With Communal Spin In India

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, a set of pictures showing busting of a 'fake hand sanitizers' racket is being circulated with a communal claim.



The viral photographs show two men, bottles, buckets and drums filled with liquid substances. Some security personnel can also be seen. The pictures are shared with the claim that 'Muslims' in India are behind the dubious business.

﻿The claim was also shared on Twitter and Facebook.





Fact Check: The claim is misleading. Photos Shot In Bangladesh In one of the viral photos, security personnel can be seen wearing garments with"RAB" written.





RAB is the Rapid Action Battalion, an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of Bangladesh Police.



Below is their logo:





A keyword search led to a report on a Bangladeshi news website, which talked about the seizure of fake hand sanitisers from Narayanganj in Bangladesh by RAB-11. As part of a special operation, the RAB conducted a raid at an unauthorized factory in Noagaon area under Rupganj police station in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. The factory owner, identified as Jamal Mia, was arrested.





According to another news report, the RAB had conducted a raid of a factory located in Narayanganj on April 3, 2020, and seized hundreds of bottles of fake sanitizers.



The report added that a few people were also arrested. Further, a Facebook User called Sohel Deb, posted about the incident on a Facebook page called POLICE HOUR. Below is a screenshot of his post:





The pictures carried by the news reports were also found in his post. Below are the pictures:





























Therefore, the incident occurred in Bangladesh and not India. Further, these are no communal links to the incident.

