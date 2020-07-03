Fact Check

Fact Check: Busting Of A Fake Hand Sanitizer Factory In Bangladesh Shared With Communal Spin In India

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that viral images from India show Muslims running a 'fake hand sanitizer' racket.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 July 2020 1:50 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-03T19:23:05+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, a set of pictures showing busting of a 'fake hand sanitizers' racket is being circulated with a communal claim.

The viral photographs show two men, bottles, buckets and drums filled with liquid substances. Some security personnel can also be seen.

The pictures are shared with the claim that 'Muslims' in India are behind the dubious business.

﻿The claim was also shared on Twitter and Facebook.


Claim:

Viral images from India show Muslims running a 'fake hand sanitizer' racket.

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading.

Photos Shot In Bangladesh

In one of the viral photos, security personnel can be seen wearing garments with"RAB" written.


RAB is the Rapid Action Battalion, an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of Bangladesh Police.

Below is their logo:


A keyword search led to a report on a Bangladeshi news website, which talked about the seizure of fake hand sanitisers from Narayanganj in Bangladesh by RAB-11. As part of a special operation, the RAB conducted a raid at an unauthorized factory in Noagaon area under Rupganj police station in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. The factory owner, identified as Jamal Mia, was arrested.


According to another news report, the RAB had conducted a raid of a factory located in Narayanganj on April 3, 2020, and seized hundreds of bottles of fake sanitizers.

The report added that a few people were also arrested.

Further, a Facebook User called Sohel Deb, posted about the incident on a Facebook page called POLICE HOUR.

Below is a screenshot of his post:


The pictures carried by the news reports were also found in his post. Below are the pictures:








Therefore, the incident occurred in Bangladesh and not India. Further, these are no communal links to the incident.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

