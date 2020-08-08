Fact Check

Fact Check: Unrelated Photo Shared As Blueprint Of 'Babri Hospital' To Be Built In Ayodhya

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that a viral image shows the plan for Babri Hospital.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   8 Aug 2020 5:18 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Unrelated Photo Shared As Blueprint Of

On August 5, a "Bhoomi Pujan" was done in Ayodhya and foundation stone for the grand Ram temple building was laid by PM Narendra Modi at the site where Babri Masjid was demolished.

In the backdrop of the "Bhoomi Pujan", a photograph of a large building with a signboard stating "Babri Hospital" is being circulated. It is being claimed that it shows the plan of a new hospital that has been proposed by the Sunni Waqf board to be built on the 5-acre land alloted by the Supreme Court for the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.


According to a New Indian Express report, the 15-member trust, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), will oversee the construction of a mosque, Indo-Islamic research centre, library and hospital on the five-acre land allocated to the Sunni Waqf Board. The land allotted is in Dhannipur village of Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya district, 20 km from the site where Ram temple is being constructed.

The claim has been extensively shared on Facebook.


The Logical Indian received a request to fact check the claim.


Claim:

Image shows the plan for Babri Hospital.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Google reverse image search indicated that the building being shown is actually the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States.

Below is a comparison of the viral image (left) and the image found on the University of Virginia Health System's LinkedIn profile (right):


The same image was also found on the website of the University of Virginia Health System's website.

Below is a screenshot:


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Photos Of Ram On Times Square Go Viral, Know Which One Is Real

Claim Review :  Viral image shows the plan for Babri Hospital.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian