On August 5, a "Bhoomi Pujan" was done in Ayodhya and foundation stone for the grand Ram temple building was laid by PM Narendra Modi at the site where Babri Masjid was demolished.

In the backdrop of the "Bhoomi Pujan", a photograph of a large building with a signboard stating "Babri Hospital" is being circulated. It is being claimed that it shows the plan of a new hospital that has been proposed by the Sunni Waqf board to be built on the 5-acre land alloted by the Supreme Court for the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.





According to a New Indian Express report, the 15-member trust, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), will oversee the construction of a mosque, Indo-Islamic research centre, library and hospital on the five-acre land allocated to the Sunni Waqf Board. The land allotted is in Dhannipur village of Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya district, 20 km from the site where Ram temple is being constructed. The claim has been extensively shared on Facebook.





The Logical Indian received a request to fact check the claim.







Claim:



Image shows the plan for Babri Hospital. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google reverse image search indicated that the building being shown is actually the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States. Below is a comparison of the viral image (left) and the image found on the University of Virginia Health System's LinkedIn profile (right):





The same image was also found on the website of the University of Virginia Health System's website.



Below is a screenshot:



