Video Viral With Claim Of Alien Being Spotted Is Of Naked Woman

A video was being shared on social media claiming that it is of an alien spotted in Jharkhand. The video was shared by a Twitter user, @crazyme_ag, with the caption, "This video is from #hazaribagh #jharkhand claiming creature shown in this video is an #Alien & viral with speed, no one claiming it to be fake or false but much real. Have they arrived or just Rumours?".

This Video is from #hazaribagh #Jharkhand claiming Creature shown in this Video is an #Alien & viral with speed, no one claiming it to be fake or false but much real😐😶

Have they really arrived or just Rumours?#aliens #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/RpSZip6lEO — Invincible AG (@crazyme_ag) May 30, 2021

Along with that, the video was run by mainstream media channels like News18 Hindi, MensXP, ETV Bharat, Patrika, Asianet, India.com, Republic Bharat, TV9, and many more. Aaj Tak, too reported the viral video and added that there might be a possibility that 'special effects' were used to create the video.





India Today has also posted the video on their Instagram Handle.









Besides these, Hindi serials director Ekta Kapoor has also shared the video on her Instagram channel with the caption, "Dam scary for those who sleep alone."

Fact Check

A local news channel Jan Doon News interviewed the duo who recorded the video. One of them, named Deepak, said, "We were returning to Seraikela from Chakradharpur after attending a funeral of a friend's mother. We got scared when we first saw the woman and stopped at a shop near the highway. When a few others reached the spot, we asked if they too saw the woman. She was not a witch. She was a woman, and this has confirmed by other passers-by".

Deepak also shared a video which they shot on April 27 at 7:40 PM on National Highway 75, Ichinda, Jharkhand.

Deepak added that while they were returning from Chakradharpur to Seraikela via Kharsawan road, they spotted the woman walking around unclothed. They presupposed the woman as a witch and shouted, "Chudail hai, ladki hai, record kar, record kar!" (Witch, Witch! It's a girl. Record it!)." That's when they posted the 30 seconds clip on WhatsApp, which later got circulated on social media.



The Viral video, which got circulated on social media claiming an 'alien' or 'ghost' like creature has been spotted on Hazaribagh Highway, Jharkhand, is false. The incident took place on National Highway 75, in Ichinda, Jharkhand, according to the source who shot the video and has been confirmed by other netizens who have also seen the naked lady roaming on the highway.

The original video was sent by Deepak to Alt News, which proves that the "strange figure" is not some alien or ghost, but it is a naked lady roaming on the highway.



The Seraikela sub-inspector Mohammad Noushad said that there will be an investigation as it is still unclear why the unclothed woman was roaming around on a highway at night.



