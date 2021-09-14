Old Video Of Vijay Rupani Removing Red Beacon From His Car Shared With False Claim

On 12 September, Gujarat politics took an unexpected turn after Vijay Rupani resigned from the post of Gujarat Chief Minister, followed by the first time MLA Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel taking oath as the CM.



Against the backdrop of this, a video of ABP news is going viral on social media. Gujarat's former CM Vijay Rupani can be seen removing the red light from the car in the viral video. While sharing the video, it is being claimed that Vijay Rupani showed a great example of simplicity in democracy as he himself removed the red beacon from his car after resigning from the CM post.

While sharing this video, Facebook user Chandrakar Sanju wrote a caption in Hindi, "गुजरात के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी जी अपने कार से खुद लाल बत्ती निकाल दिये। ऐसे दृश्य लोकतंत्र को महान बनाते हैं." [English translation: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ji himself removed the red beacon from his car. Such scenes make democracy great.]

Another Facebook user Akhlaque Ahmad Khan while sharing this video wrote a caption in Hindi, "बड़े बेआबरू होकर तेरे कूचे से हम निकले ! विजय रुपानी मुख्यमंत्री की कुर्सी छोड़ने के बाद खुद लाल बत्ती हटते हुए ! अब आप खुद समझ सकते हैं सिस्टम किस तरह हाईजैक हो चूका है और रुपानी मुख्यमंत्री न होकर एक रबर स्टाम्प थे." [English Translation: We came out of your arms with great helplessness! Vijay Rupani himself removing the red beacon after leaving the Chief Minister's chair! Now you yourself can understand how the system has been hijacked and Rupani was a rubber stamp and not the Chief Minister.]

It is widely shared on Twitter as well.





Claim:

Vijay Rupani himself removed the red beacon from his car after resigning from the CM post.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is 4 years old.

On watching the video carefully, we noticed that ABP news's logo is old, which meant the video is not recent. Below you can see the comparison.

We ran a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool. It led us to a report of 20 April 2017 by The Times Of India. The headline of the report reads "Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani removes the red beacon from his car." As per the report, Vijay Rupani removed the red beacon on his car a day after the government ordered to ban beacon lights for all VIP vehicles.



This report was also covered by The Indian Express at that time. According to the report, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel while talking to media said that almost the entire cabinet and senior officials had implemented the Union Cabinet's decision of removing red beacon from their cars.

We also found that Vijay Rupani himself had tweeted this video on 20 April 2017 and wrote that he has removed the red beacon from his car, respecting the historic decision of the Modi government.

Respecting Modi Govt's historic decision of ending Lal Batti culture, removed Red Beacon from my car. #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia pic.twitter.com/gwoIhojmYD — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) April 20, 2017

Our investigation shows that the viral video is more than four years old and is being shared on social media by falsely linking it to the resignation of Vijay Rupani. Hence, the viral claim is false.

