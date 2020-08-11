Fact Check

Video Of Volunteer For Human Trial Falsely Shared As Putin's Daughter Getting Coronavirus Vaccine Shot

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that a viral video shows Vladimir Putin’s daughter getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Aditi Chattopadhyay 
11 Aug 2020
Bharat Nayak | Abhishek M
Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre in partnership with the Russian Defence Ministry has registered the first COVID vaccine in the world.

While making the announcement today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered." He has assured of the efficacy of the vaccine by stating that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is stable.

Soon after, a video started doing the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Putin's daughter getting vaccinated.

Video shows Vladimir Putin's daughter getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The video does not show Putin's daughter.

A Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.


This led to a Youtube video dated June 26, 2020. Therefore, the video definitely doesn't show Putin's daughter getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine was registered on July 11.

According to the caption, the video shows volunteer Natalia. A keyword search led to news reports which too showed Natalia.

According to the report published on July 14, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Gamaleya Institute was also being tested at Burdenko Military Hospital in Moscow, where the volunteers were injected with the second component of the drug.


The report mentions that Natalia was one of the volunteers at the trial.

"Last time also, we were not afraid. We are even more confident that everything will be fine and are waiting for us to go to study further," Natalia was quoted as saying (Translated from Russian news website).

More reports on the incident with the video can be accessed here and here.

Similar videos of other volunteers of the trial can be viewed here and here.

Below is a comparison of Natalia's photo (middle) with photos of Putin's two daughters: Maria Vorontsova (left) and Katerina Tikhonova (right):


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

