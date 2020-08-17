Fact Check

Did US Army Band Play 'Jana Gana Mana' On August 15 To Mark India's 74th Independence Day?

The Logical Indian Fact check team verifies a video shared with a claim that US army band played ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on August 15, 2020, to commemorate India’s 74th Independence day celebration.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Aug 2020 6:34 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Did US Army Band Play

On August 15, 2020, India celebrated its 74th Independence day. In the backdrop of this, a 65-second-long video showing the US Army band playing India's National Anthem is being circulated on social media. The viral posts claim that the band was commemorating the day.

In the video, members of the US Army band can be heard playing the Indian National Anthem.

Actor Raveena Tandon tweeted the video and wrote, 'Today at West Point officers academy USA'. At the time of writing this report, the video was shared over 11,000 times.

The viral posts sharing this video claimed that it was recent.



Claim:

Video shows US army band playing 'Jana Gana Mana' on August 15, 2020, to commemorate India's 74th Independence day celebration.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This indicated that the video was from September 2019.


News agency ANI had tweeted the same video last year saying that "American Army band playing Indian National Anthem during the Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 at Joint Base Lewis, McChord."

According to an NDTV report, "Jana Gana Mana" was played out by a US army band during the joint Indo-US military exercise on September 19, 2019, during the concluding day of the Yudh Abhyas 2019.

What Is Yudh Abhyas?

Yudh Abhyas is one of the largest running joint military training and defence corporation endeavours between India and the US. Last year, the 15th edition of the joint exercise was conducted.


Reportedly, the objective of this exercise is to counter the threat of international terrorism through mutual training and jointness.

Therefore, the viral video is unrelated to the 74th Indian Independence day.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Tweets Doctored Photo, Claims 'Tiranga At Lal Chowk'

Claim Review :  Video shows US army band playing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on August 15, 2020, to commemorate India’s 74th Independence day celebration.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian