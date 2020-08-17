Did US Army Band Play 'Jana Gana Mana' On August 15 To Mark India's 74th Independence Day?

On August 15, 2020, India celebrated its 74th Independence day. In the backdrop of this, a 65-second-long video showing the US Army band playing India's National Anthem is being circulated on social media. The viral posts claim that the band was commemorating the day.



In the video, members of the US Army band can be heard playing the Indian National Anthem. Actor Raveena Tandon tweeted the video and wrote, 'Today at West Point officers academy USA'. At the time of writing this report, the video was shared over 11,000 times.

Today at West Point officers academy usa 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Tc2Umfl9a6 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 15, 2020

Claim:

Video shows US army band playing 'Jana Gana Mana' on August 15, 2020, to commemorate India's 74th Independence day celebration. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This indicated that the video was from September 2019.





News agency ANI had tweeted the same video last year saying that "American Army band playing Indian National Anthem during the Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 at Joint Base Lewis, McChord."



#WATCH USA: American Army band playing Indian National Anthem during the Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 at Joint Base Lewis, McChord. pic.twitter.com/J9weLpKD3X — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

According to an NDTV report, "Jana Gana Mana" was played out by a US army band during the joint Indo-US military exercise on September 19, 2019, during the concluding day of the Yudh Abhyas 2019.

What Is Yudh Abhyas? Yudh Abhyas is one of the largest running joint military training and defence corporation endeavours between India and the US. Last year, the 15th edition of the joint exercise was conducted.





Reportedly, the objective of this exercise is to counter the threat of international terrorism through mutual training and jointness.

