Fact Check: Viral Video Of Couple Swimming Inside Flooded House Is From Prayagraj, Not Delhi

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that a viral video shows a couple swimming in floodwater in their house in Delhi.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   16 Aug 2020 9:41 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Fact Check: Viral Video Of Couple Swimming Inside Flooded House Is From Prayagraj, Not Delhi

A 12-second long video showing a couple swimming in floodwater in their house is being circulated on social media with the claim that it is from Delhi.

Former Congress MLA of Dwarka, Adarsh Shastri, and the vice president of Delhi Congress, Abhishek Dutt shared the video taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Dutt had earlier shared a similar video with false claims.


Claim:

Video shows a couple swimming in floodwater in their house in Delhi.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A keyword search on google led to a report by Patrika dated September 21, 2019, which said that the incident occurred in Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.


According to a Jansatta report, the video was recorded last year when Ganga-Jamuna overflowed for 12 days in September.

The video was also found in a Times Of India report. "Their house may be submerged in water. But these two found a way of finding happiness in that as well. The woman got to hone her swimming skills," reads the caption of the video.


A video report was uploaded on the verified YouTube channel of India News. "holy dip in the Ganga at home. Husband-Wife swimming in Prayagraj Flood, Video Get Viral | India News," reads the caption of the video.

Since the video has been on the internet since last year, it is unrelated to the recent heavy rains in Delhi.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Video shows a couple swimming in floodwater in their house in Delhi.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
