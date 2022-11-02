No, This Video Does Not Show Muslim Youths Stabbing Hindu In Delhi; Video Viral With False Communal Spin

Footage from a surveillance video showing a person being stabbed is being shared across social media with the claim that it shows people from the Muslim community brutally assaulting a person.

The video is being circulated with the claim that the Muslim community is committing grievous crimes against Hindus with the intent of communal unrest.



Claim:

The viral video shows an altercation between two people in the street. In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that a person rushes up to one of the men and takes out a knife, and starts attacking. Two people run away from the scene as a person stumbles along the street and falls to the ground.



Sudarshan News shared the video of the CCTV footage with the following text written on the edited video. "After protesting against the harassment of his sister, they stabbed him several times. Jihadis (Muslims) had murdered Nitesh Jat in this same area a few days back."

बहन से छेड़खानी का विरोध किया तो 15 साल के युवक मनोज नेगी की चाकुओं से गोद गोद कर हत्या कर दी गयी।



जिहादियों ने इसी इलाक़े के पास में कुछ दिन पहले नितेश जाट की भी पीट-पीट कर हत्या की थी। pic.twitter.com/uK6fe3TbYk — Sudarshan News (@SudarshanNewsTV) October 29, 2022

Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, tweeted the video with the same caption.



बहन से छेड़खानी का विरोध किया तो 15 साल के युवक मनोज नेगी की चाकुओं से गोद गोद कर हत्या कर दी गयी।



जिहादियों ने इसी इलाक़े के पास में कुछ दिन पहले नितेश जाट की भी पीट-पीट कर हत्या की थी।

pic.twitter.com/J4ezcBbs79 — Suresh Chavhanke "Sudarshan News" (@SureshChavhanke) October 29, 2022





15 year old Manoj Pandey was killed by jih@dis in Delhi's Patel Nagar for protesting against the molestation of his sister.



But his death won't make headlines or activate placard protests because Hindu lives don't matter in secular India. pic.twitter.com/5P4e0gBbzh — 🦋Anjna🦋🇮🇳 (@SaffronQueen_) October 30, 2022





Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Both the accused belong to the Hindu community.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the video and came across a report by Dainik Bhaskar, published on October 28, 2022.

As per the report, a minor boy was stabbed to death by two minors in Delhi's Patel Nagar. Those who stabbed the boy had molested the sister of the victim. The boy had protested against the molestation of his sister.

After this, both the accused seriously injured the boy by stabbing him with a knife. The victim was later taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. After the incident, the police went through the CCTV footage and arrested both accused.

We also came across a report by NDTV published on October 29, 2022, which had the video embedded in the article. As per the report, a case has been registered against two accused, both minors, who have been detained.

We also came across a report by the Times of India published on October 29, 2022. The victim is identified as Manoj Kumar Negi, a resident of Baljeet Nagar. The Times of India report notes that the assailants are juveniles, with a case being registered against them under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per a Zee News India report published on October 31, 2022, we found a statement by the Delhi Police.

The report quoted the police stating, "During the investigation, both the juveniles disclosed that they used to eve-tease the sister of the deceased. A few days ago, the deceased had warned them to stay away from his sister and slapped them. To take revenge, both of them caught Manoj and stabbed him, which caused his death."

As per an article published in the New Indian Express on 30 October 2022, the juveniles stabbed Manoj Kumar Negi several times as he was returning from computer class. The report quotes Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan, who said that both the juvenile assailants had been apprehended and the weapon of offense recovered.

Fact-Checking website Alt News the FIR copy filed by Manoj Negi's father. According to the FIR, two minors who reside in the same area would harass his sister continuously. Manoj slapped one of them a few days ago, after which they stabbed him as revenge. According to the FIR, both minor in this case belongs to the Hindu community. Names are not disclosed because the accused are minors.



Conclusion:

We found that the media reports have no mention of a communal angle to the case. The two accused juveniles belong to the same community as the victim. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Posts Falsely Claim That Cadbury Uses Beef Derived Gelatine In Its Indian Products