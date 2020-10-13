Fact Check: Video Of Rickshaw Puller Crying While Authorities Seize His Rickshaw Is Not From India

A video where a man is seen weeping as his rickshaw is taken away as part of an eviction drive is being circulated on social media with the claim that the video was shot in India.



"The Law of this country is only for poor people..!" reads the caption of one such post.

The Law of this country is only for poor peoples..! 😭 pic.twitter.com/qygZQZWfKW — Irfan khan (@irfankhan_nsui) October 9, 2020

















Claim:

Video of a helpless rickshaw puller breaking down after his rickshaw was seized is from India. Fact Check: The claim is false. Few pointers of the video that stood out were that the text superimposed on the video is in Bangla, similarly the names of the shops behind the man also have their names in Bangla. Further, the microphone held in front of the man has the logo of "Jamuna TV", which is a 24-hour news channel based in Bangladesh.





A keyword search on YouTube led to the original video uploaded by the channel.



"Now I will tie the rope around my neck; The cry of a rickshaw puller #Rickshaw_Puller (Translated from Bangla)" reads the title of the video.

Below is another broadcast of the same incident by a Bangladesh based news channel bdnews24 :

In a report by Dhaka Tribune, published on October 8, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) had launched an operation to evict battery-powered rickshaws in the Jigatala area on October 5, which resulted in the impounding of several vehicles.

The man was identified as Fazlur Rahman who broke down in tears when his only rickshaw was seized.



