Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Of Rickshaw Puller Crying While Authorities Seize His Rickshaw Is Not From India

The Logical Indian Fact check investigates the claim that a viral video of a helpless rickshaw puller breaking down after his rickshaw was seized is from India.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 Oct 2020 11:43 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Video Of Rickshaw Puller Crying While Authorities Seize His Rickshaw Is Not From India

A video where a man is seen weeping as his rickshaw is taken away as part of an eviction drive is being circulated on social media with the claim that the video was shot in India.

"The Law of this country is only for poor people..!" reads the caption of one such post.





Claim:

Video of a helpless rickshaw puller breaking down after his rickshaw was seized is from India.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Few pointers of the video that stood out were that the text superimposed on the video is in Bangla, similarly the names of the shops behind the man also have their names in Bangla. Further, the microphone held in front of the man has the logo of "Jamuna TV", which is a 24-hour news channel based in Bangladesh.


A keyword search on YouTube led to the original video uploaded by the channel.

"Now I will tie the rope around my neck; The cry of a rickshaw puller #Rickshaw_Puller (Translated from Bangla)" reads the title of the video.

Below is another broadcast of the same incident by a Bangladesh based news channel bdnews24 :

In a report by Dhaka Tribune, published on October 8, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) had launched an operation to evict battery-powered rickshaws in the Jigatala area on October 5, which resulted in the impounding of several vehicles.

The man was identified as Fazlur Rahman who broke down in tears when his only rickshaw was seized.


An online grocery delivery service called "Shwapno", reportedly, came forward to help him by purchasing two rickshaws for him.

On October 9, several Indian media outlets covered the incident and reported that it happened in Bangladesh. These can be read here, here, here and here.

Therefore, the viral video is not from India but Dhaka in Bangladesh.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Video From Clash In Indonesia Shared As BJP Workers Fighting Back West Bengal Authorities

Claim Review :  Video of a helpless rickshaw puller breaking down after his rickshaw was seized is from India.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian