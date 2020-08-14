Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Of Water Entering Jaipur Bus Shared As Delhi, Questioning Kejriwal's Administration

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a video shows water entering a public bus on a flooded road in Delhi.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   14 Aug 2020 12:53 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-14T19:02:25+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Video Of Water Entering Jaipur Bus Shared As Delhi, Questioning Kejriwal

A video clip showing water gushing inside a bus moving in a waterlogged road is being circulated with the claim that the incident happened in Delhi.

The tweet has been shared over 2800 times at the time of writing this report.

Several verified accounts shared this video with similar claims.

Congress national media panellist Abhishek Dutt tweeted this video and wrote, "What will Kejriwal advertise tomorrow morning through full-page newspaper ads?" How to make pakoras with tea during heavy rainfall? (Whatsapp)". The tweet has been viewed over 32,000 times.

Republic Bharat anchor Ashutosh Chaturvedi also tweeted the video.

Delhi Youth Congress also shared the video and wrote, "Arvind Kejriwal ji, your development starts sinking as soon as the rain comes. This video shows the work done by the Delhi government in these 6 years, no work has been done except cheating and looting."


The tweet has been deleted now.

Claim:

Video shows water entering a public bus on a flooded road in Delhi.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Several Twitter users pointed out that the video was from Jaipur. Based on this information, a keyword search was done which led to news reports which carried pictures from the video.

According to a report by Patrika, heavy rains on August 10, 2020, led to waterlogging on the streets in Jaipur.

Below is a screenshot of the translated report:


The longer version of the video was found on YouTube. Dated August 11, 2020, the video is titled 'Water enters the low-floor bus during the heavy rains in Jaipur'.

In this video, at 59th seconds in the video, one can see the text 'Jaipur Bus' written on the window of the bus.


Another Twitter user pointed out that the signboard seen in the video mentions 'S.M.S. Hospital'. This hospital is located in Jaipur.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: No, Bandra Worli Sea Link Did Not Get Engulfed By Huge Waves In Recent Mumbai Rains

Claim Review :  Video shows water entering a public bus on a flooded road in Delhi.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian