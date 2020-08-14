Fact Check: Video Of Water Entering Jaipur Bus Shared As Delhi, Questioning Kejriwal's Administration

A video clip showing water gushing inside a bus moving in a waterlogged road is being circulated with the claim that the incident happened in Delhi.

Kejriwal ji delhi walon ko Venice ka tour DTC mein karate hue😉🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/G4tPojWPcL — Binod Caravaan 2.0 (@Being_Habibi) August 13, 2020

The tweet has been shared over 2800 times at the time of writing this report.

Several verified accounts shared this video with similar claims. Congress national media panellist Abhishek Dutt tweeted this video and wrote, "What will Kejriwal advertise tomorrow morning through full-page newspaper ads?" How to make pakoras with tea during heavy rainfall? (Whatsapp)". The tweet has been viewed over 32,000 times.

Republic Bharat anchor Ashutosh Chaturvedi also tweeted the video.



बचपन की यादें ताज़ा करनी हों तो आइए दिल्ली की सड़कों पर.और चढ़ जाइए DTC बस में.जी हां पानी का जहाज़ नहीं DTC ही है, तो चलिए अब लगाइए गोते। जय हो 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cd9UuBT1wz — Ashutosh Chaturvedi (@ashutoshjourno) August 13, 2020

Delhi Youth Congress also shared the video and wrote, "Arvind Kejriwal ji, your development starts sinking as soon as the rain comes. This video shows the work done by the Delhi government in these 6 years, no work has been done except cheating and looting."







The tweet has been deleted now.

Video shows water entering a public bus on a flooded road in Delhi. Fact Check: The claim is false. Several Twitter users pointed out that the video was from Jaipur. Based on this information, a keyword search was done which led to news reports which carried pictures from the video. According to a report by Patrika, heavy rains on August 10, 2020, led to waterlogging on the streets in Jaipur. Below is a screenshot of the translated report:





The longer version of the video was found on YouTube. Dated August 11, 2020, the video is titled 'Water enters the low-floor bus during the heavy rains in Jaipur'.



In this video, at 59th seconds in the video, one can see the text 'Jaipur Bus' written on the window of the bus.





Another Twitter user pointed out that the signboard seen in the video mentions 'S.M.S. Hospital'. This hospital is located in Jaipur.

