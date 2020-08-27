Fact Check: Old Video From Rally In Bangladesh Falsely Linked To West Bengal

A video with the audio of Islamic revolution song showing a protest rally is being circulated on social media with the claim that it is from West Bengal and the muslims wants to take over everything in our country. The 1 minute 42 seconds long video clip shows protesters marching with policemen around. The posts which are written in Bengali are viral on social media.

"The state religion is Islam! InshaAllah will remain Islamic. The hopes of the atheists will never be fulfilled. If you don't like the state religion, Islam! Leave Bengal. The state religion Islam was, is, will be (Translated to English)," reads the caption of one such post.





























Video shows a protest led by Muslims in West Bengal. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Reverse Image search for videos was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to the same protest video on YouTube dated September 13, 2017, and titled, "Islami Andolon Bangladesh enclose Myanmar Embassy".

A similar video was uploaded by a channel called Rohingya Post on Youtube on September 13, 2017.



According to the description of the video, thousands from the Bangaladesh's Islami Andolon party had marched towards the Myanmar Embassy in Dhaka "demanding an end to the atrocities on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar's Rakhine state."

Supporters of the Islamist party had started their protest march from the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Police had stopped the protesters at Kakrail Mor, however, the protesters breached the barricade and continued marching. A news report on the incident can be read here. Further, the protestors in the video can be seen marching with the Bangladesh flag. Below is a screenshot:





Therefore, a three years old video from a protest in Bangladesh is being falsely circulated as recent and from West Bengal.