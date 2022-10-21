Video Of Woman's Body Found In Suitcase In Gurugram Viral With Fake Love Jihad Angle

A video of an abandoned suitcase stuffed with a dead body is going viral on social media. In this 53-second-long video, some policemen can be seen standing near a suitcase lying on the roadside. Later, on opening the suitcase, a body of a dead woman is seen kept inside it. Giving this video a communal angle, people on social media claimed that it is a matter of love jihad where a Muslim man killed a Hindu girl and dumped her body near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "क्या हिन्दू लड़कियों की आत्मा मर चुकी है उन्हें अपने धर्म संस्कृति से कोई लगाव नही है| अगर ऐसा ही रहा तो इसी तरह सूटकेस में उनकी लाश मिलेगी| एक और सूटकेस में बंद हिन्दू लड़की जिसे अपने अब्दुल पर भरोसा था| गुरुग्राम इफको चौक अभी मिला तलाश जारी."

[English Translation: Are the souls of Hindu girls dead, they do not have any attachment to their religion and culture. If it remains like this, we will continue finding bodies in suitcases in the same way. Another Hindu was found in a suitcase who had trusted Abdul, near Gurugram IFFCO Chowk, the search is on.]

Viral video is a matter of love jihad where a Muslim man killed a Hindu girl and dumped her body in a suitcase near IFCCO Chowk, Gurugram.

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. No communal angle was involved in this case.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to break down the viral video into its keyframes. It led us to a report of Aaj Tak dated 19 October 2022 in which same suitcase can be seen. According to the report, the viral incident took place in IFFCO Chowk Gurugram. The woman's body was completely naked in the suitcase. In this case, the woman's husband has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife. The accussed was identifed as Rahul (22) who admitted that he killed his wife after getting fed up with domestic fights.





According to a report of The Times Of India dated 19 October 2022, the deceased woman has been identified as Priyanka, who lived in a rented house with her husband and one-year-old daughter in Sirhual village of Gurugram. He told police that his wife used to demand TV, washing machine, mobile and other things which lead to argument as his salary was Rs.12000 per month. On October 16, there was yet another argument between the couple after which Rahul allegedly killed Priyanka by strangling her in front of their child. Later, After the murder, Rahul had also tried to erase the tattoo of his name on Priyanka's hand by slicing the skin off with a knife and stripped her so that she can not be identified. Later, he put the body in a suitcase and dumped it near Iffco chowk. Later, an auto driver found the abandoned suitcase and informed the police.

Other media outlets like Dainik Bhaskar, Hindustan Times, NDTV, etc. also reported the same.

We also found the footage of a press conference held by the Gurugram Police under the direction of ACP Preetpal Singh on the YouTube channel of Gurugram News dated 19 October 2022. The ACP named Rahul as the accused while interacting with media. The victim had married Rahul in 2021.

It is evident from our investigation that no communal or Love Jihad angle was involved in this case. The accused was identified as Rahul who killed her wife Priyanka. Both accused and the victim belongs to the Hindu community. Hence, the viral claim is false.

