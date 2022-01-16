Did Kamala Harris Claim That All Those Hospitalised Due To Covid-19 Are Vaccinated? No, Edited Video Viral

In the middle of the pandemic, with an average of around 796,500 new covid cases per day, the United States remains the country with the highest number of cases every day. Amidst this, a video of United States of America Vice President Kamala Harris is going viral on social media, claiming that all the people admitted in the hospital are vaccinated.



In the viral video, VP Kamala Harris can be heard saying, "The variants spread faster, and it is in many cases reported to be much more serious in terms of its impact. Virtually every person in the hospital, sick with Covid-19, is vaccinated, and every person who has recently died with Covid-19 was vaccinated". The claim has been circulated with a message that vaccinated people are more vulnerable than the non-vaccinated population.

The 1-minute 46-seconds video went viral with a caption that reads,"इस विडियो में अमेरिका की उपराष्ट्रपति ये कह रही हैं कि हाल में अमेरिका में जितने भी लोग कोविड से बीमार हुए हैं और अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए हैं..उन सब को 2 या 3 वैक्सीन लग चुकी थीं और जितने भी लोग मरे हैं उनका भी पूर्ण टीका करण हो चुका था ! सवाल ये है कि हमारी सरकारें किस कि दलाली करने में लगी हुई हैं..?"

[English Translation: "In this video, the vice president of the USA is saying that all the people who have been infected with COVID-19 and have been hospitalized recently were vaccinated with two or three doses. She also says that all the people who died were also fully vaccinated."]













#अमेरिका के @VP ये कह रही है कि हाल में अमेरिका में जितने भी लोग कोविड से बीमार हुए है और अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए है सब को 2 या 3 वैक्सीन लग चुकी थी जितने भी लोग मरे है उनका भी पूर्ण टीकाकरण हो चुका था हम ये सोच रहे हो कि टीका सुरक्षा कवच है हमारी सरकार चुनाव में व्यस्त है। pic.twitter.com/KEVEJP6I5i — BHARAT PRABHAT PARTY (BPP) (@BPPIND) January 8, 2022

Claim:



A video of US Vice President Kamala Harris is viral, claiming that the people infected with Covid-19 were vaccinated. Also, the people who died recently were vaccinated too.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found out that the video has been altered.

During our investigation, we found out that The White House uploaded the original video with a short description that reads, "Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at a Vaccine Mobilization Event". The original video is 23:05 minutes long. According to the report, USA Vice President Harris gave the speech on July 12, 2021, at a vaccination mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan.

In the original video, from 17 minutes and 10 seconds, we can hear Vice President saying, "And here's I know: Virtually every person who is in the hospital sick with Covid-19 right now is unvaccinated. I'm going to repeat that; every person in the hospital right is unvaccinated. And even more, regrettably, virtually every person who has recently died from Coivd-19 was unvaccinated". Here we can notice that the word unvaccinated has been replaced by vaccinated.

With the help of this video, we ran a keyword search on Google and found a report on the same event by The White House with a title Remarks by Vice President Harris at a Vaccine Mobilization Event.





Conclusion



Therefore from the above investigation, it is to be noted that the original video does not claim that the people dying are vaccinated. Here, the word "unvaccinated" has been edited out to "vaccinated" to show that the vaccinated population is more exposed to getting infected due to Covid-19. The viral video is edited.

Also Read: Snorting Dry Ginger Can Cure Omnicron? Video Viral With Baseless Claim