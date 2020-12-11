Fact Check: Video Of Sikhs Sloganeering, 'Nara-e-Takbeer Allahu Akbar', Is Not From Farmers' Protest In Delhi

In backdrop ongoing of farmers' protest in Delhi, several right-wing ideologues are sharing a video of Sikhs raising pro-Kashmir and pro-Khalistan slogan, "Imran Khan Zindabad, Kashmir Banega Pakistan, Punjab Banega Khalistan, Nara-e-Takbeer Allahu Akbar (Hail Imran Khan, Kashmir will become Pakistan, Punjab will become Khalistan, Let us consolidate, Allah is great)."

The video is being shared with the claim that Sikhs protesting against the farm laws are raising these slogans. The video is being shared to defame the farmers' protest and portray that the farmers' protest is being used as a veil to hide the ulterior motive of a separate state for Sikhs, Khalistan.

Many Twitter users are sharing the video with the caption, "लंदन में अल्लाह हु अकबर-पाकिस्तान ज़िंदाबाद के नारे लगाने वाले किसान समर्थक सिख...ना भाई कोई इनको ख़ालीस्तानी मत कहना,अन्नदाता हैं ये| (Slogan of Allahu Akbar raised in London by supporters of farmers, no brothers don't call them Khalistani, they are food givers)."

Tarek Fatah a Pakistan-origin Canadian journalist, infamous for sharing fake news, also shared the video on his Twitter handle.

Based on the viral video, Op India, a right-wing news portal, also published a story claiming that the slogans hailing Imran Khan and demanding freedom of Punjab and Kashmir from India were raised during farmers' protest.





Claim:

The viral video of Sikh raising slogans to demand a separate nation for Kashmir and Punjab is from the ongoing farmers' protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did reverse image search and found that the video was published by a Pakistani Twitter handle, AK Anwar Khan on November 9, 2019.

پنجاب بنے گا خالصتان (انڈین پنجاب)

کشمیر بنے گا پاکستان

عمران خان زندہ باد 👇@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/FrPwdA3nZv — AK Anwar Khan (خٹک) 🇵🇰 (@AK_Anwar_Khan) November 9, 2019

The same video was published on the Facebook page of a Pakistani media organisation, Daily Jiddat Karachi on November 7, 2019.

While we were not able to identify the event on which this protest took place but could evidently conclude that the video was old and revived with the fake claim of farmers' sloganeering 'Nara-e-Takbeer Allahu Akbar'.

