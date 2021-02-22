Fact Check: Video Of Rescue Operation Shared As Indian Army Removing Chinese Bunkers At Pangong Tso Lake

India and China pulled back troops from the south bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh after the army being deployed there for almost ten months. On February 16, the Indian Army released photographs of Chinese troops withdrawing from the Pangong Tso area.



Amid this announcement, a one-minute-long video clip started making rounds on social media with the claim that it shows the Indian army removing Chinese bunkers from the Pangong Tso area. The video shows two JCBs picking up debris and a few men in uniform with orange jackets and helmets.



The caption of one of the viral posts written in Hindi claims, "After 150 Chinese tanks and about 5,000 Chinese soldiers escaped from Pangong Lake. Indian Army demolished all Chinese bunkers using JCB....!"

The post is archived here.

The post went viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Source: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video shows Indian Army removing Chinese bunkers from Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh.

Fact Check:

This video is not related to the Chinese bunkers at Ladakh. This video was shot during the recent rescue operations at Chamoli district of Uttarakhand where a glacier broke and triggered a huge flood.

The same video was tweeted by the official handle of Indo-Tibetan Border Police on February 15, 2021. The tweet said, "ITBP personnel with other sister organizations looking for missing at Raini, #Tapovan, #Uttarakhand today.#UttarakhandGlacierBurst".

After breaking the video into keyframes by InVid Toolkit and doing a reverse image search, we found out that the video was also included in a lot of news reports about the Uttarakhand glacier burst.



A report by India TV News captioned the video, "Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel along with NDRF carried out search and rescue operation at Raini village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district."

ANI has also posted a YouTube video including the same video clip sourcing ITBP.



Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand tragedy has currently reported 67 deaths while 137 people are still missing.



Hence, the video shows ITBP's rescue operations at disaster struck Uttarakhand which is being circulated with a false claim of the Indian Army in Ladakh dealing with the Chinese bunkers.

This fake news was debunked by Alt News.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: The Green Flag Seen In The Congress Rally Is Not Pakistan's Flag