Video Of Clash Between TMC & BJP Workers In West Bengal Falsely Shared As JD(U) Retaliation In Bihar

On 9 August 2022, Nitish Kumar resigned as the coalition Chief Minister and ended his alliance with the BJP. Just a day later, he was sworn to the post of CM as the leader of the Janata Dal alliance along with Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy.

Meanwhile, a video of a scuffle between two groups is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a group of people can be seen assaulting BJP workers in the middle of a road. BJP party's flag can be seen in the video. While sharing the video, people on social media claimed that the viral video was from Bihar, where BJP workers were assaulted after JDU broke an alliance with the national party.

A Twitter user shared this video

Claim:

Viral video shows BJP workers being attacked in Bihar after CM Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with BJP.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false as the video is from West Bengal (WB) and shows a clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.



We watched and listened to the video carefully and could ascertain that it was not from Bihar, but West Bengal, as people can be heard raising slogans in Bengali.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search leading to various media reports. According to a report by TV9 Bharatvarsh published on August 5, the clip is from a fight that broke out between TMC and BJP workers during a rally that the BJP organised at Khadinan More in Chinsurah of Hooghly district in WB.

According to a report by NDTV published on August 5, TMC's Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Asit Majumdar and his supporters were accused of thrashing BJP workers in the Hooghly district on August 5. An excerpt from the article read, "The incident happened at Khadinan More in Chinsurah during a rally of the BJP. Mr Majumdar, a three-time MLA of the area, claimed that he confronted the BJP workers as they were making wild allegations against the TMC."



We ran a keyword search on the internet using specific keywords such as "BJP clash West Bengal" leading to various video reports on the same incident.

News 18 reported the incident in a video format. They shared a short clip from the video report on their official Twitter handle, showing a brief glimpse of the scuffle between the workers of both parties. They captioned it in Hindi, " प. बंगाल के हुगली में सड़क पर संग्राम, BIP-TMC कार्यकर्ताओं में झड़प".

Also, Times Now reported the incident in its news bulletin carrying the same video uploaded on YouTube on August 6. The report had the same viral video and was described as, "Dramatic images are streaming in from the Hoogly District. When TMC and BJP members encountered each other in the Hoogly district of West Bengal, Asit Mazumdar said that he was driving home from Kolkata when his car was allegedly stopped by BJP supporters and attacked. In the meantime, the BJP is asserting that when they were holding a rally, Asit Mazumdar proceeded to assault them without warning."

Therefore, it is evident from the media reports that the video is not from Bihar, as claimed in the viral posts, but from West Bengal, where a clash took place between TMC and BJP workers during a rally.



